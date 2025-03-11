Team spots still available for Treaty#3 curling fundraiser

If you’re looking for some curling action this weekend, there’s still time to register to take part in Grand Council Treaty #3’s third annual Treaty#3 Curling Bonspiel.

The games are set to take place this weekend, Saturday, March 15, and Sunday, March 16, 2025, at the Kenora Curling Club. According to Grand Council Treaty #3, the bonspiel is a fundraiser for Treaty #3 youth initiatives, and is open to everyone who can put together a four person team, with a limit of 16 spots available. As of this morning, there are only six teams registered, leaving more than enough space for local curlers to make the drive for some friendly games. Registration for each team is $300, but with prizes for first, second and third place teams, as well as door prizes, a silent auction and 50/50 draw, there’s plenty of fun to be had by all.

Each team registered for the tournament will be guaranteed three games.

Those who make the trek to Kenora for the bonspiel, or those who travel with them, will also be able to take in live music on Saturday night, age of majority with a $10 cover fee.

For more information about the third annual Treaty #3 Curling Bonspiel, or to register, contact Chacity Sawka at 877-880-5638 ext. 704, or by emailing Chacity.Sawka@treaty3.ca.