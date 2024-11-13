Team Beaudry heading to national Curling Club Championship next week

A team skipped by Kim Beaudry out of the Curl Fort Frances Community Centre (CFFCC) will head south to Barrie to participate in the Canadian Club Curling Championship starting Monday.

Many gathered at the CFFCC on Monday evening to send off Team Beaudry after their usual Monday evening game.

Team Beaudry, made up of Kim Beaudry, Barb Roy, Victoria Beaudry and Taylor Sopotiuck will be representing the Curl Fort Frances Community Centre at the Canadian Club Curling Championship starting Monday. They celebrated the accomplishment with friends, fans and fellow curlers at a send-off event during Monday night ladies’ curling. – Allan Bradbury photo

Coming off the ice the skip said Monday’s game was only the team’s second time to play a game together so far this year while they’ve played other times separately.

“We all curl numerous times, Tory (Beaudry who plays second) plays in Winnipeg, so we’ve been out but not necessarily together,” Kim said. “We know we’ve got to work on getting into the season and getting back into it.”

Consisting of Lead Taylor Sopotiuck, Second Victoria Beaudry, Vice-Skip Barbara Roy and Skip Kim Beaudry the team won the Northern Ontario Provincial Club Curling Championship which was held in Fort Frances at the beginning of March last spring.

The team had nearly a full season of practice under their belts when they qualified last year, but they have been using practice sessions to try to be at their best for the nationals. While they might not get the same competition level as they might in a national competition at home, they have practiced by setting up stones and working on different aspects of the game outside of competition.

“We practiced yesterday,” Kim said. “We worked on some different hits and come arounds and draws.”

Team Beaudry heads south on Sunday with their first game against PEI on Monday afternoon at 3:30 p.m. Eastern time. Some of the tournament games will be streamed online via TSN+ and Curling Canada+ which are both paid platforms. As of this writing TSN+ indicates it will be showing team Northern Ontario vs Nova Scotia at 9 a.m. Eastern time on Tuesday Nov. 19.

The double knockout playoffs begin on Friday at 7 p.m. Eastern if they qualify.

Representing Northern Ontario on the men’s side is Team Dylan Johnson out of the Fort William Curling Club in Thunder Bay.