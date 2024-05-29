Taking aim

Name: Parker Booth

Sport you’re playing after high school: Football

School or team name/mascot: Winnipeg Rifles

Position: Quarterback

Why did you choose the school you’re going to? Did they approach you? The Rifles are a junior team that play in the CJFL. The Head Coach contacted me after our season and invited me to tryout, so I went the rookie camp and then made it through spring camp.

What do you plan to study?

What Memory (ies) stand out from your time as a Muskie athlete?

Winning the WHSFL championship and being apart of such a great program since my rookie year.

What important lesson did a high school coach teach you that you’ll carry forward in your sporting career?

Some advice I heard in high school was that if I make a mistake to scrap it, stay calm and play just as if it didn’t happen.

Do you have any advice for other Muskie Athletes who might want to continue their sport beyond high school?

My advice would be to do what you love and stick to getting better and better at it every time you step on the field, court, or ice.

Devin Trinkner

Position: D tackle or D end

Team Name: Winnipeg Rifles

The team contacted my High School coach and wanted me to come try out. They tried to contact me directly but I didn’t have any info available for anyone to reach out to me.

Advice: Keep Working hard and your dreams will come true if you are truly dedicated to them.

School: I am looking into flight school and art school after high school, while playing for the Rifles.

Memories: Making new friends and getting to know my teammates especially my best friend Paul, who has helped me through life.

Coach: My coach always asked me if I wanted the ‘cake’… And I would always say “yes I want the cake” and would go out there and work hard.