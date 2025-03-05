 

Sturgeon Creek School hosts annual archery competition

5 March 2025
By Robin McCormick
Emo-Devlin Correspondent

Rob Kinsmen, staff and volunteers joined forces at Sturgeon Creek School once again to see that the annual Archery Competition was a success and enjoyed by many. The competition was held Saturday, March 1, 2025.

Kinsmen said that four schools participated in the tournament this year, including Sturgeon Creek, Nestor Falls, Mine Centre, and Crossroads.

This year the organizers expanded the grade level to include Grades 4 and 5.

Mr. Kinsmen (front) and the students competing in the annual archery competition. – Robin McCormick photo

The results of the competition are as follows:

Gr. 5/6 Division:

Gold: Nina Smith MCS 

Silver: Kasmira J. MCS 

Bronze: Briden Holden NFS 

Gr. 7 Boys:

Gold: Kaden Loughrey SCS 

Silver: Malizay McKay CRS 

Bronze: Mason Teeple SCS 

Gr.7 Girls:
Gold: Bella Cain SCS 
Silver: Charlie Pelletier SCS 
Bronze: Emily Romyn SCS 

Gr. 8 Boys:
Gold: Thompson Reynolds SCS 
Silver: Clifton Beal SCS 
Bronze: Easton Brown SCS 

Gr. 8 Girls:
Gold Leah Teeple CRS 
Silver: Hailey Wilson SCS 
Bronze: Brynlee Libiak CRS 


Congratulations to all winners and all students participating. Also big thank you to all adults involved in making this an event that many value and enjoy.

