Sturgeon Creek School hosts annual archery competition

Rob Kinsmen, staff and volunteers joined forces at Sturgeon Creek School once again to see that the annual Archery Competition was a success and enjoyed by many. The competition was held Saturday, March 1, 2025.
Kinsmen said that four schools participated in the tournament this year, including Sturgeon Creek, Nestor Falls, Mine Centre, and Crossroads.
This year the organizers expanded the grade level to include Grades 4 and 5.
The results of the competition are as follows:
Gr. 5/6 Division:
Gold: Nina Smith MCS
Silver: Kasmira J. MCS
Bronze: Briden Holden NFS
Gr. 7 Boys:
Gold: Kaden Loughrey SCS
Silver: Malizay McKay CRS
Bronze: Mason Teeple SCS
Gr.7 Girls:
Gold: Bella Cain SCS
Silver: Charlie Pelletier SCS
Bronze: Emily Romyn SCS
Gr. 8 Boys:
Gold: Thompson Reynolds SCS
Silver: Clifton Beal SCS
Bronze: Easton Brown SCS
Gr. 8 Girls:
Gold Leah Teeple CRS
Silver: Hailey Wilson SCS
Bronze: Brynlee Libiak CRS
Congratulations to all winners and all students participating. Also big thank you to all adults involved in making this an event that many value and enjoy.