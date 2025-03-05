Sturgeon Creek School hosts annual archery competition

Rob Kinsmen, staff and volunteers joined forces at Sturgeon Creek School once again to see that the annual Archery Competition was a success and enjoyed by many. The competition was held Saturday, March 1, 2025.

Kinsmen said that four schools participated in the tournament this year, including Sturgeon Creek, Nestor Falls, Mine Centre, and Crossroads.

This year the organizers expanded the grade level to include Grades 4 and 5.

Mr. Kinsmen (front) and the students competing in the annual archery competition. – Robin McCormick photo

The results of the competition are as follows:

Gr. 5/6 Division:

Gold: Nina Smith MCS

Silver: Kasmira J. MCS

Bronze: Briden Holden NFS

Gr. 7 Boys:

Gold: Kaden Loughrey SCS

Silver: Malizay McKay CRS

Bronze: Mason Teeple SCS

Gr.7 Girls:

Gold: Bella Cain SCS

Silver: Charlie Pelletier SCS

Bronze: Emily Romyn SCS

Gr. 8 Boys:

Gold: Thompson Reynolds SCS

Silver: Clifton Beal SCS

Bronze: Easton Brown SCS

Gr. 8 Girls:

Gold Leah Teeple CRS

Silver: Hailey Wilson SCS

Bronze: Brynlee Libiak CRS



Congratulations to all winners and all students participating. Also big thank you to all adults involved in making this an event that many value and enjoy.