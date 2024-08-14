Stock car racing action gearing up for Fair weekend

It’s fair time again, and that means that fans of Emo’s stock car races can expect plenty of excitement over the weekend.

Borderland Racing Association is once again hosting the Rea Memorial weekend at the Emo Speedway, with races planned for Friday, August 16, 2024, sponsored by Tompkin’s Hardware and Norlund Oil, and Saturday, August 18, 2024, sponsored by Makkinga Contracting. According to Borderland Racing Association president Tammy Strachan, the weekend’s event will feature Emo Street Stocks, Wissota Midwest Modifieds, Wissota, Modified and Hornets racing.

“Format for the drivers is something we call draw/redraw,” Strachan explained.

“They all draw a number for their position in the heats then for the features, the top so many will be drawing for their position in front of the grandstands at intermission. Normally they are lined up for features by their three night weekly point average.”

Strachan noted that the weekend is expected to draw 60 or more cars to take part in racing action.

Action each day gets underway with Hot Laps beginning at 6:00 p.m., followed by racing at 6:30 p.m. For racers, the pits open up at 2:00 p.m., with pit admission costing $70 for the weekend or $40 per day.

The grandstands will be open at 4:00 p.m. to allow visitors to grab their seats. Admission to the grandstands and races each day will be cash only, $20 for adults and $15 for students and seniors, with kids 9 and under getting in for free.

The racing action is exciting, but visitors to the grandstands will notice a new feature this weekend.

“Something new at our racetrack is our new scoreboard,” Strachan said.

“It shows the position of the top 10 cars and laps. It is new and we are still in the learning stages but we will get there.”

Additionally, the Rainy River Valley Agricultural Society has been working on replacing the fencing that surrounds the Speedway, adding a fresh new look to a staple of summer entertainment in Emo.

Strachan noted that this year marks the Emo Speedway’s 70th anniversary, and work is ongoing to ensure that everyone can celebrate the milestone together before the summer is out.

“This year marks the Emo Speedway’s 70th Anniversary and we are hoping to hold something Saturday, August 31, 2024, which is our last night of the racing season,” she said.

“Whether it is meet the drivers, cake and giveaways, something, we have to decide yet.”