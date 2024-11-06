Squash Club keeps growing with Munchkin program

It may be considered a niche sport by some, but squash is alive and well and growing in the District, according to someone who’s been part of the scene for decades.

Bob Tkachuk, along with wife Mary Beth, has been a fixture of the local squash community since the 1980’s, including the Sunset Country Squash Club. Despite some slowdowns and low numbers due to the COVID pandemic, Tkachuk said the club has seen its numbers growing in recent years as people return to the courts, and new players get to see what the sport is all about.

“Our new Munchkin program, there’s about 18 kids and we coach them on Saturday mornings,” Tkachuk said.

“And the next age group, 10-14, they’re coached by Mike Canfield and Colin Drombolis, and sometimes Jeff Wright helps, on Fridays at 5:00 p.m. The older group, Under 19, are coached by an ex-Junior of mine and Mary Beth, Shawn Brady, on Wednesdays at 5:50 p.m.”

The group of young players have already been making significant strides in the sport, jetting off to different tournaments in Ontario and beyond. Tkachuk noted a group of local youth have recently returned from one of Canada’s biggest tournaments.

“Recently, three local Juniors, Hunter Jean, Grayson Wright and Theo Faragher, he placed third in Edmonton in the novice division,” he said.

“That tournament is the biggest in Western Canada, there’s a couple hundred kids in it. I’ve been to it before with my Juniors over the years, and then it’ll switch next year over to Calgary. They draw players from Ontario, from B.C., all of Western Canada. That was quite an accomplishment for Theo, that’s pretty neat.”

Not only is the club expanding with younger players, but Tkachuk noted the courts are still open for older players in the district as well. Tuesday nights are Ladies night at the squash court, beginning at 6:30 p.m., and then Thursday nights are Men’s nights, beginning in the same 6:30 p.m. time slot, so there are opportunities throughout the week for players both lapsed and new to check out the sport and get some squash action in.

It’s a great time to get back on the court as well, owing to the fact the floors have been completely redone for the first time in decades.

“We have two brand new court floors that have been installed at the Memorial Sports Centre for local players to complete,” Tkachuk said.

“The bounce was completely different. People say it sounds a lot better, which is because the other floors were basically dead. A normal squash floor lasts about 30 years, and the courts in Fort Frances have been in place for three and a half decades, so it was time for a change.”

On the old court, Tkachuk said players would notice odd bounces as the balls hit dead boards, which could impact their playing. The floors would also give under their feet, he continued, so the new floor will likely improve playing across the board. The new floors fit in well with the overall refurbishment of the pool side of the Sports Centre, which has seen myriad improvements over the past few years.

“In a period of 10 days, two installers from Toronto, floor specialists, came and they put the new floors in, and the new squash floors were kind of a big part of the refurbishment at the Memorial Sports Centre. The weight room has brand new equipment, the swimming pool is completed. When you walk into that area, things are pretty new, now. It’ll be good to go for the next 30 years.”

There’s plenty of squash action in store for the rest of the season. Tkachuk said local players will be attending the Northwest Open in Thunder Bay at the end of the month, the club’s regular Boxing Day Tournament, the La Place Rendez-Vous Open in January, which is celebrating its 37th anniversary, and the Manitoba Open in March.

“Squash is still alive,” Tkachuk said.

“It’s not as huge as it was, but it’s still alive and kicking in the northwest. Our mantra is, ‘for the health of it.’ We’ve had that for 30 years.”

For more information about the Sunset Country Squash Club, and to keep up with all their activities, visit their Facebook page.

Grayson Wright, left, Theo Faragher and Hunter Jean were three local squash players who travelled to Alberta to take part in the 2024 Alberta Junior Jesters open tournament earlier this month. Bob Tkachuk said the players all performed well, with Faragher taking third place in the novice division. – Facebook photo