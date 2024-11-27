Sports gifts that won’t break the bank

If you’ve been watching the price of everything climb higher and higher over the past few years, it can be especially daunting to think about Christmas. While there can be something to be said for minimalist holiday seasons when it comes to gift giving, it’s also true that everyone likes to get a little something for Christmas. So when it comes to the sporty and athletically inclined individuals in your life, how do you go about making sure they feel special while not breaking the bank?

Tagg’s Source for Sports in Fort Frances has plenty of answers for you. With a store full of goodies, and even more selection online, it’s easy to track down that perfect little gift that says “I know you enjoy sports and fitness, so here’s a little something instead of me actually going running with you at 5:00 a.m.”

Athletic apparel

There’s a perfect fit for every activity, and there are plenty of options to choose from for each, so why not get your athletic bestie a new running long sleeve shirt, designed to keep them warm even when they work up a mighty sweat? Or, grab a new pair of training shorts for the sibling who spends every waking moment in the gym. Tagg’s also carries a range of comfortable sleepwear from brands like SAXX, and even athletic apparel like baseball shorts that will stay perfectly white for one inning before you go for that slide into home base. This is to say nothing of…

Team hats

It’s important to rep your favourite team ,and what better way to do it than by wearing their logo on your own noggin? Tagg’s carries a wide selection of branded baseball caps with team logos from across different sports that can easily fit into a Christmas stocking. Consider it the perfect opportunity to help that Vikings fan complete their collection, or show how much you appreciate the Leafs by gifting them a brand new Canadiens hat. They’ll appreciate that you thought of them.

Hockey gear

A brand new set of gear is a pretty penny, and we can’t see you managing to fit a helmet into a stocking, but there’s no reason you can’t still get your hockey player something they’ll love for Christmas. For the kids always on the go, mini hockey sticks are all the rage, allowing them to practice their skills even when they’re off the ice. If you like skating on outdoor rinks but don’t always have a great lighting system set up, consider rechargeable glowing pucks, built so that you can always see where your shots are going. Every hockey player needs to take up various pieces of gear, and there’s a wide variety of hockey tape available at Tagg’s, ensuring your tape can match whatever you want it to.

Sports games

Yes, sports are already games, but this category is for games about sports. Tagg’s carries a handful of different sports games you can take home with you and play on those rainy days, or inbetween trips to the rink. Choose from NHL Hockey Trivia, or NHL-opoly Jr. for a fun family game night, or grab a team-branded set of playing cards and dice for some more complex fun.

Yeti

The Yeti brand has become ubiquitous, with almost everyone appearing to own at least one tumbler or cooler bearing the name. While some of the drinkware can be costly, there’s no arguing with the quality, and so it could be a worthwhile gift to consider this holiday season. Grab a Yeti water bottle for the athlete who needs to stay hydrated. Pick up a travel mug for the parents who spend their mornings at the rink watching their kids’ practice. There’s also Yeti branded dog bowls so your pooch can be part of the Yeti team. (Psst, parents, Yeti also has shot glasses that come with a convenient carrying canister. Just so you know.)