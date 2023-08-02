Something for everyone at the races

As we work through the dog days of summer and the evenings begin to cool off, the racing action is hot as ever at the Emo Speedway.

Last Saturday’s action had something for everyone to root for, whether it was seeing your favourite weekend warriors leading the charge, seeing a first time winner, or seeing some underdogs who are making their first appearances. With only two nights of racing left until the final Two-Day Show of the season, taking place during the Emo Fair, and only five nights left in the entire season, every position on the track is important for the championship battle. But without further ado, here’s what happened on July 29.

In the Emo Street Stocks the #54X of A.J. Kellar and #33 of Garett Gamsby quickly found their way to the front of the field to score a 1st and 2nd place heat win respectively. Farther back in the back the #18 of Abraham Germain and #54 of Dean Kellar were able to fight their way through the field gaining five positions each to score 4th and 3rd finish each. During the feature race Kellar continued his domination this season scoring his fourth feature win in five starts, with Gamsby following close in 2nd place. Meanwhile in her first visit to the Emo Speedway this season #25 Kat Luretig found the fast lane and was able to gain two spots and score the 3rd place finish.

Top 3 1) #54X A.J. Kellar 2) #33 Garett Gamsby 3) #25 Kat Luretig

As the WISSOTA Midwest Modifieds took to the track, the first heat race saw the #14C Cody Ossachuk and #99 Glen Strachan were the class of the field gaining 2 and 3 positions respectively for a 1st and 2nd place finish but trouble struck the 2nd place of the championship battle as the #59X of James Lambert ran into issues and scored his fourth DNF of the season. In the second heat race, championship point leader #3X Jesse Thompson was able to turn a pole position start into a win, despite a hard charging contingent made up of 2nd place finisher #222 Bob Hammond and 3rd place finisher #03 Jami Oshust. In the feature Oshust earned his first pole of the season and was able to hold off all chargers for the most heart-warming win of the season as he scored his first ever feature win. As he pulled up to collect his checkered flag Oshust can be heard saying in disbelief of his win “Oh my god…someone wake me up from this!” over the roar of the race car. Despite racing past five cars and being the biggest mover of the race #14 Edward Bell would fall just short of his first feature win of the season for the second time this year. The bad luck continues for Lambert scoring a second DNF for the evening.

Top 3 1) #03 Jami Oshust 2) #14 Edward Bell 3) #99 Glen Strachan

In the WISSOTA Modifieds #4JR Cameron Brown was able to lead from flag to flag for his fourth heat win in a row but the real action was found farther back in the pack with the #8 Aaron Nelson and #44 Tyler Brown racing their way through the field in the short 10 lap heat, gaining 2 and 5 spots respectively. As the track conditions changed throughout the evening, the feature race saw the most adaptable drivers finding their way to the front of the pack with the #85 of Jeff Davis working his way from the 5th position. The #15R of Raice Westover was able to hang on throughout the race and stay near the front of the field to score his first top five finish of the season. As we inch closer to Fair Weekend the #06 of Mike Wilson will be someone to watch as once he is cleared of mechanical issues which plagued him again this week, he will be fighting for wins again, and he always puts his best foot forward for the Emo Speedway special weekend.

Top 3 1) #85 Jeff Davis 2) #15R Raice Westover 3) #4JR Cameron Brown

