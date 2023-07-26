Some like the Water; Some like the Dirt: Here’s what you missed in the Borderland’s other Weekend Sport

The FFCBC anglers weren’t the only ones to be little unhappy with the weather Saturday morning – a thunderstorm and heavy rains almost put a damper on the festivities at the Emo Speedway. But after a full day of hard work, done by the track prep volunteers, and a little bit of sunshine, the grounds were ready to host race fans and another night of Dirt Track Racing! This past week was no normal night, as it was the annual Driver Introduction Night where all the racers are able to come in front of the grandstands and help the fans put names and faces to the cars they cheer on every weekend. If you missed out, don’t worry – all these same Hometown Heroes are always available to chat, give an autograph and maybe even give out hats or t-shirts in the pits after every race night.

In the Emo Street Stocks #54X A.J. Kellar was back to winning form this week, after two uncharacteristic DNFs (Did Not Finish) last week, by placing 2nd in the heat and 1st in the feature. But his biggest challenge throughout the night would be the #33 of Garett Gamsby who battled hard throughout the night and won the heat and placed 2nd in the feature. Farther back in the pack mechanical gremlins continue to plague rookie #583 Nathaniel Keck, who despite the finishes has been performing well throughout the evening. As we approach the Emo Fair, Keck could be a great underdog to root for as he will have logged more laps and experience at the Emo Speedway this season than many of the more senior visiting drivers. This week there was a little extra prize money on the line, as donations had been made to the 1st place finisher as well as a mystery finish in Memory of John Bosma.

Top 3 1) #54X A.J. Kellar 2) #33 Garett Gamsby 3) #54 Dean Kellar

The WISSOTA Midwest Modifieds started racing hard from the drop of the green flag with #14C Cody Ossachuk gaining three positions for a 4th place finish, and #25 Jaxon Strachan, who missed the handle on the car and lost five positions finishing 6th but #3H Keelan Hall was able to hold off all challengers to score the win. In the second heat race #4AL Dane Olson was able to rocket to the lead and the win, meanwhile championship points leader #3X Jesse Thompson may have finished in last in the heat, but he was able to save his equipment for when the pay window opened in the feature race gaining seven spots to score his 3rd consecutive top five result and growing his points lead. Elsewhere in the feature race carnage was the name of the game as a pile up caused multiple DNFs. At the front of the pack in only his 2nd start at the Emo Speedway this season Olson was able to keep his nose clean and score the feature win. In only his second season #24 Cory Randle has gone to school each and every week to learn the art of dirt racing and was able to score his first ever podium finish this week.

Top 3 1) #4AL Dane Olson 2) #50 Brady Caul 3) #24 Cory Randle

As the WISSOTA Modifieds took to the track, the front runners for the evening were quick to show their pace as #4JR Cameron Brown and #T23 John Toppozini both used front row starting spots to win their respective heat races, meanwhile #99 Brody Strachan and #85 Jeff Davis proved they would be a force to be reckoned with as they raced from 6th to 2nd in each of their respective heat races. In the feature race Davis and Brown both slowly worked their way to the front of the pack to finish 1st and 2nd respectively, meanwhile 3rd place finisher Toppozini would have to race from the back of the pack as he spun early in the race and caused a caution. The real show was put on in the midfield as veteran racers #15R Raice Westover raced from 12th to a 6th place finish and #12 Tony Cassie raced from 10th to 7th. Finally the #06 is beginning to return to form this week with a top five finish after a catastrophic engine failure on July 1st.

Top 3 1) #85 Jeff Davis 2) #4JR Cameron Brown 3) #T23 John Toppozini

The Borderland Racing Association would like to say thank you to this week’s John Gavel Custom Mfg Ltd as well as all of the other sponsors who help keep all of the facilities and the race track open and functioning each and every weekend. The Borderland Racing Association would like to also say thank you to all of you fans for cheering for your favourite drivers watch and every week. Finally thank you to all the volunteers for their hard work all week long to make sure the track is prepared for the weekend of exciting racing action. The Emo Speedway is 100% volunteer ran each and every week and if you would like to help out please reach out to the Borderland Racing Association or the Emo Speedway through their respective Facebook pages. The action continues this Saturday July 29th, the grandstands will open at 6pm and Hot Laps will start at 7pm with the Racing action starting at 7:30pm. See YOU at the races!