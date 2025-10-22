SIJHL trophy namesake dies

On Monday the Superior International Hockey League announced the death of a long-time hockey figure in northwestern Ontario.

“It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of one of the pillars of the Superior International Junior Hockey League, Bill Salonen,” the release stated.

“Bill was instrumental in shaping the landscape of hockey across Northwestern Ontario and beyond.The Bill Salonen Cup is awarded annually to the league’s champion each season.”

The league says Salonen was integral to the success of what the SIJHL is today, and it will continue to honour him through the values and initiatives set in place to help grow the game of hockey.

SIJHL Vice-Chairman Mike Sveinson, who claimed Salonen as a lifelong friend, expressed his sympathy.

“Bill was a larger-than-life presence in many ways in our hockey community. The only way we can come close to honouring his impact on our league and our team in Dryden is to make sure they are both here for many years to come and that his impact is never forgotten.”

Salonen was deeply invested in his community, having served on Dryden City Council for 14 years and serving as mayor from 1992-97.

Salonen was the Ice Dogs’ inaugural General Manager in the 2001-2002 season.

The league says it expects this season’s champion will hold the Bill Salonen cup even higher in his honour.

Salonen will be honoured at a game between the Dryden GM Ice Dogs and Kam River Fighting Walleye in Dryden on Friday, Nov. 7 with a special pregame ceremony honouring Salonen’s life.

Elsewhere, Hockey Northwestern Ontario (HNO) also paid tribute to the regional hockey giant.

“A dedicated builder, leader, and athlete, Bill’s impact on hockey in Northwestern Ontario spans more than 50 years. From his early days as a standout minor hockey player in Port Arthur to serving on HNO’s board of directors, including President (1979–1983), his passion for growing the game was unwavering,” a post on the organization’s Facebook page said.

Among Salonen’s many achievements are Dryden Sportsman of the Year (1974), HNO Order of Merit recipient (1987), the Hockey Canada Order of Merit (1993), 2002 Golden Jubilee Medal from the Government of Canada, and having the Superior International Junior Hockey League’s championship trophy named in his honour.