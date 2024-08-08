SIJHL Lumberjacks jump state lines to Michigan

Ironwood, MI. – The Lumberjacks, preparing to drop the puck on their 6th season in the Superior International Junior Hockey (SIJHL), are on the move the league announced today.

Unanimous approval has been granted to move the SIJHL’s Lumberjacks franchise to Ironwood, MI for the start of the 2024-25 season.

“On behalf of the SIJHL Board of Governors we are extremely pleased with the relocation of the Lumberjacks organization to the Ironwood, Michigan market,” said Dean Thibodeau, newly appointed Commissioner of the SIJHL.

The Ironwood community, in working through the details of the relocation, has gone above and beyond to welcome our franchise, which will be known as the Ironwood Lumberjacks, and we are confident the team will be successful in Ironwood.

Lumberjacks Owner & Governor Douglas E. Lein II said. “On behalf of the Lein Family, I would like to thank the SIJHL board of governors for their unwavering support of us in this relocation process. I would also like to thank the Pat O’Donnell Civic Center Board of Directors for welcoming us. Paul Anderson, the City Manager for the City of Ironwood and the Polar Bears Minor Hockey Association for their unwavering support in making this relocation a reality.”

Lein continued “The arena management and staff along with the city of Ironwood have been fantastic, and we are looking forward to working closely with their minor hockey teams and becoming involved in community events throughout the year.” A special thanks to Jay Kivisto with the Pat O’Donnell Civic Center as he has already committed countless hours to making this move a reality.

“It is my pleasure and honor to extend a cheerful welcome to the Lumberjacks! I am excited that they are joining our community, and I am sure that they will be well received by the area,” said Ironwood Mayor Kim Corcoran. “Their presence will not only provide added entertainment but will also bring expanded growth on a variety of levels.”

The Ironwood Chamber of Commerce has been supportive of the Lumberjacks. “Hockey has played a central role in Ironwood’s community culture for over 100 years, and having the Lumberjacks club make Ironwood’s Pat O’Donnell Civic Center their ‘home ice’ will grow that tradition into the future! “ – Michael Meyere – Director Ironwood Chamber of Commerce

The Ironwood Tourism Council is extremely excited as well. “The fabric of Ironwood has always included hockey. It’s great for our local residents and tourists alike. We look forward to collaborating with the Ironwood Lumberjacks in promoting an exciting addition to our active community.” – Bob Burchell, President – Ironwood Tourism Council

The Lumberjacks will play their home games at Ironwood’s Pat O’Donnell Civic Center. The team’s inaugural home opener will occur on September 13th & 14th, 2024.