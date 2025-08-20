Sight & Sound Wolves top Frequency Hearing Eagles in thriller to win fastball crown

The whole best two out of three series was tight and it came down to a walk off in the seventh inning of game three for Sight & Sound.

A lead-off home run from shortstop Cole Tymkin put the Wolves out in front early at the ball field in Couchiching last night.

Pitchers Murray Armstrong for the Frequency Hearing Eagles and John Desaulniers for Sight & Sound were rolling.

A home run by Connor Ivall put the Eagles on the board in the fourth to make it 2-1.

In the sixth inning a controversial out call on an attempted steal at second had the visitors ruffled, but they managed to score two runs in the inning just the same to take a 3-2 lead and a drive over the centerfield fence by Callum McCormick looked to have Sight & Sound on the ropes 4-2 going into the final at bat.

The Sight & Sound Wolves captured their fourth consecutive Rainy River District Men’s Fastball title Tuesday night at the Couchiching ball field. The final series was a nail biter with all three games decided by one run. –Allan Bradbury photo

When the Wolves’ designated runner Darnell Kempf stole third and scored on an overthrow, they found some life. Centerfielder Aaron Caul got on base and made his way home to tie the game.

In the end it was a walk-off single by catcher Logan Jackson that scored pinch runner Merrick Cheetham that won the Wolves their fourth consecutive Rainy River District Fastball League title 5-4.