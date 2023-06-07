Several local athletes heading to Indigenous Games

This summer young athletes from all across North America will gather to compete and represent their communities in the the 11th North American Indigenous Games (NAIG). The games have been held every three years since 1990. Initially scheduled to take place in 2020, the 2023 NAIG will be held in Halifax, NS. Previous editions of the games in Canada have seen upwards of 5,000 athletes in attendance from the United States and Canada.

Several athletes from the Rainy River District have been chosen to represent Ontario as part of the delegation going to Halifax. The Times has contacted the local athletes who we know are going to be participating but if you know anyone from our district who will be participating we’d love to feature them as well. Good luck athletes!

Calleigh Councillor

What Sport and position are you playing at the NAIG?

I am playing middle on the 16U girls volleyball team

What community will you be representing?

I am representing Naicatchewenin First Nation.

What do you love about your sport, how long have you been playing?

I have been playing volleyball since I was 9. What I love most about volleyball is playing as a team and always having people who support me and encourage me.

What inspired you to try out for your team?

The opportunity to represent my community and our province is what inspired me to try out.

What did the tryout process look like?

Tryouts were held in Kenora, we did some drills and everyone got the opportunity to have time on the court. I also went to the ONVI (Ontario Native Volleyball Invitational) tournament in Thunder Bay with the “Dream Team” where there were NAIG identifiers and our team won the 19U division.

How have you been preparing?

Every week we have zoom calls so I have been joining those, I also have been trying to fit working out into my busy days.

What are you most looking forward to at the Games?

I am most looking forward to meeting my teammates and making new friends as well as competing against all of the other teams that will be there.

Ryder Brown

What Sport and position are you playing at the NAIG?

I’m going to be playing beach volleyball which doesn’t have any specific positions

What community will you be representing?

I will be representing Rainy River First Nations

What do you love about your sport, how long have you been playing?

I love how in volleyball you can only touch the ball for a very short time and how you need to connect and communicate with your teammates.

What inspired you to try out for your team?

I originally tried out for indoor volleyball but when Goose (local volleyball coach Terry McMahon) found out I didn’t make the team he let me know they were looking for beach players. So I took the chance to learn a new type of volleyball that will hopefully help me in the future.

What did the tryout process look like?

The tryout process was the same as any other tryouts I’ve gone to, the only difference was the long wait on who made the team.

How have you been preparing?

I’ve been learning the rules since I’m not familiar with beach volleyball. I have also been watching a lot of beach volleyball so I have an idea of how it’s played.

What are you most looking forward to at the Games?

I’m most looking forward to meeting the other players and playing against but also hopefully learning from them.

Ethan CochraneSeveral local athletes heading to Indigenous Games

What Sport and position are you playing at the NAIG?

I’m playing setter on the 16U boy’s volleyball team

What do you love about your sport, how long have you been playing?

I love being on the court with my teammates and creating a winning environment. I’ve been playing since I was 12 so about 4 years.

What community will you be representing?

I will be representing Couchiching First Nation

What inspired you to try out for your team?

Definitely my athletic ability and knowing what I’m capable of doing was my biggest inspiration for trying out.

What did the tryout process look like?

The tryout process was just a standard volleyball tryout with doing some basic drills and having different people play their positions.

How have you been preparing?

I have been preparing just by playing volleyball quite a bit whether it’s in school or just grabbing a ball with my friends.

What are you most looking forward to at the Games?

I’m looking forward to meeting new people and the great competition that awaits, but mainly looking forward to taking home a gold piece of hardware