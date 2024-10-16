Scott Clendenning Memorial girls U18 Hockey Tournament this weekend

A U18 tournament featuring teams from across the region will honour the memory of a long-time Fort Frances hockey coach this weekend.

The tournament is named in memory of Scott Clendenning who coached Fort Frances Minor Hockey teams, Fort Frances Girls and Women’s Hockey Association teams, from Novice to competitive bantam and midget as well as the Fort Frances High School Muskie girls from 2010 to 2015.

Over the course of his years with the Muskies Clendenning coached the Muskie girls to three League titles in four years and two OFSAA appearances. “Under his leadership and caring guidance, the Muskie Girls Hockey Team made history winning a silver medal at OFSAA in Kenora,” the event’s Facebook page said. Clendenning often quoted Bemidji State University coach, Bob Peters when he said, “when you play on my team it is forever.”

Beginning Friday afternoon at 3 p.m. the tournament features teams from Thunder Bay, Kenora, Sioux Lookout, Dryden and the Fort Frances High School Muskie Girls. The Muskie girls play their first game against Dryden at Ice For Kids Arena at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.

Admission is $10 for a day pass or $15 for the whole weekend and some of the games will be played at the Duke Arena on Couchiching First Nation with the final going at noon on Sunday.