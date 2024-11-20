Rainy River Rec holding Christmas party to aid in ice plant funding

There’s a long way to go to get a new ice plant at the Rainy River Rec but fundraising efforts are well underway and the Rec Committee is hoping for a big boost with its first annual Christmas Party.

Recreation Director Lindsay Bourre says they fixed the plant on a short term basis and had six weeks of ice last year but the fix didn’t last long term.

“Last year when the plant broke down, we spent approximately $45,000 in repairs and got six weeks of ice, and then it broke down again,” Bourre said. “A grant has been applied for but we haven’t gotten it but we got an estimate for an ice plant at about $1.2 million so if we get this grant we would have about half covered but then we have to come up with the rest so we’re at the start of brainstorming some big fundraising ideas.”

A Nov. 14 post on the Rainy River Rec Facebook page says that donations and other fundraising have built up $26,500, with $583,500 to go assuming they receive the grant they’ve applied for.

The first of such fundraisers is a Christmas party on Dec. 7 at the Rec which will include a catered meal and entertainment.

Tickets are $80, with a tax receipt issued for $40 of each ticket.

The meal will be chicken, potatoes, veggies, a bun and dessert catered by Michelle Abraham.

The evening’s entertainment will be provided by Grant Leutschaft-The One Man Band, a performer from Winnipeg.

“He’s an amazing musician, he plays multiple instruments and can do it all himself,” Bourre said.

The Rec is a hub of activity in the Town of Rainy River hosting activities for kids and adults alike in the town. When they did have ice last year, the ice was used by a variety of groups including a hockey tournament right before Christmas.

The post from the Rec Committee says they hope to put in natural ice as weather permits.

Anyone with additional fundraising ideas should contact the Rec as the committee is open to ideas that will help get the new ice plant in place as soon as possible.

Tickets for the Christmas party Fundraiser will be available for sale at the Rec as of Nov. 23 from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. Tickets are also available at the Rainy River Town Office or from Lindsay Bourre, or Alyshia Wagner. Tickets can also be bought via e-stransfer at rainyriver@tbaytel.net.