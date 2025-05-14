Ontario Senior Games Association revs up for May

This month District 1B will be running activities for residents from Rainy River to Atikokan and north to Nestor Falls. This year the local district will be offering cycling, walking/running, swimming, billiards, darts, golf, and pickleball. Participants in these events can go on to compete in Sudbury for the Provincial Games from August 5 – 7, 2025.

Last year District 1B sent three athletes to Quebec City, and all three came back with a medal. Cynthia Woodland placed third in precision swimming 65-75 +, Howard Hampton brought home a silver medal in men’s hockey 70+, and Les Baker was crowned National Champion in billiards, bringing home a gold medal.

It was amazing to see so many active seniors trying to achieve their best in their sport. Many of the competitors have made friends over the years and can wait to meet up to catch up! All provinces are represented which is fabulous seeing all the flags and uniforms during opening and closing ceremonies.

Rosie Tucker from Atikokan is one of the first runners to participate in the 5K prediction run. Tucker competed in the 55 to 59 age category and her differential was one minute, 48 seconds. – Submitted photo

So what is a prediction event?

A prediction event is a sport where you are really have to be aware of your performance because you give your predicted time for a swim, walk, run or bike ride. You do not have to race but you need to come as close to your predicted time to place in the medals. Your time can be over or under the prediction in your sport that you submitted, however, it’s the differential that is compared to others. If your time is over or under by 20 seconds but someone else is only 15 seconds off, then they will have a better placement.

Both Leslie and Cynthia are in solo sports, whereas Howard plays in a team sport. Howard plays for a Toronto hockey team because there is no town closer that has a team. A hockey player from Thunder Bay also plays on this team because of the lack of opportunity in his city.

District 1B is trying to send more athletes to Sudbury this year, however, if people just come out for the fun and fitness aspect of the games, then it’s a win win.