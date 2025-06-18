No room for rubberized track in school board budget this year

Track and Field and Cross-Country coach John Dutton is disappointed that the Rainy River District School Board is not going ahead with the installation of a rubberized running track at Fort Frances High School in the next board budget.

Dutton forwarded an email from Director of Education Heather Campbell on Tuesday afternoon. The only text attached to the forward from Dutoon was “Disappointing news.”

Dutton made his case to the board almost a year and a half ago at a RRDSB meeting on March 5, 2024.

“Fort Frances High School needs proper rubber surface track, along with the accompanying areas for throwing and jumping disciplines,” Dutton said.

“Building a track at Fort High would not only provide the proper training and competition venue for track and field athletes, but will also enhance physical education programs here and become a hub for elementary schools to hold events, field days and track dates.”

In her email to Dutton, Campbell said the board completed a study this spring and with other capital projects ongoing and slated to begin, the cost of between $862 thousand to $1.17 million is not feasible.

“We conducted a study this spring. As you may know, we have follow-up commitments with Northern Lakes School in Atikokan, to complete its site plan, as well as the need to complete the Rainy River K-12 School site plan once the school construction is completed this year. The feasibility study included those components, hence the time needed to explore all needs and costs,” Campbell wrote.

“As a public sector organization, we worked with another regional school board, who had completed two rubberized tracks within the last six years for their costing and details, factoring in the escalation in costs and the travel expenses seen in other projects. From the study, it appears that a rubberized track at FFHS would cost anywhere from $862,000 to $1.17 million dollars to complete.”

Campbell wrote that the RRDSB Finance Committee reviewed the information and decided with the current slate of capital projects ongoing including the new schools being completed in Atikokan, and Rainy River as well as another set to begin in Nestor Falls, and upgrade reviews slated for other district elementary schools a track would be too much more to take on.

“The Committee requested that this item be brought back prior to the next budget cycle (i.e., next spring) for further discussion and consideration. In the meantime, we are committed to maintain the existing track, by updating the existing materials,” Campbell wrote acknowledging Dutton’s likely reaction.

“I know that this is likely a disappointment but wanted to provide you with this information and reassurance that this is something that will be revisited. Administration is also exploring possible external grants to support a project like this, as well.”