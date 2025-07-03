Nesbitt, Bear and Paupanekis drafted by National Hockey League clubs

Three First Nations teens were among those selected in this year’s National Hockey League (NHL) Entry Draft.

And two of those players didn’t have to wait long to hear their names called at the two-day event, which was held in Los Angeles and concluded on June 28.

Jack Nesbitt, a member of Wiikwemkoong Unceded Territory on Manitoulin Island in Ontario, was chosen in the first round, 12th over-all, by the Philadelphia Flyers.

Nesbitt, a centre, has spent the past two seasons with the Windsor Spitfires, which competes in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL).

The Detroit Red Wings then utilized its 13th pick over-all on Carter Bear, a member of Peguis First Nation in Manitoba.

Bear, a forward, has been starring the last two years with the Everett Silvertips, a franchise based in the state of Washington that participates in the Western Hockey League (WHL).

On the second day of the draft, Hayden Paupanekis, a member of Norway House Cree Nation in Manitoba, was scooped up in the third round, 69th over-all, by the Montreal Canadiens.

Like Nesbitt and Bear, Paupanekis also has two years of Major Junior hockey under his belt. He started off his sophomore season in the WHL with the Washington-based Spokane Chiefs before being traded to the Kelowna Rockets in British Columbia.

All three First Nations draft picks are 18. Since they all have a couple of seasons of junior eligibility remaining, in all likelihood they will return to their respective junior squads this coming season.

A closer look at the three players follows.

Jack Nesbitt

Nesbitt shone during his sophomore season with the Spitfires, averaging about a point per game. He racked up 64 points (25 goals and 39 assists) in 65 regular season contests. He followed that up by earning 10 points in a dozen playoff contests.

Nesbitt was selected a bit earlier than many projected him to be drafted. The Flyers made a draft-day deal to acquire the 12th pick in the opening round to ensure they would land Nesbitt.

Philadelphia sent a pair of its latter draft picks to the Pittsburgh Penguins in order to move up and have the opportunity to select Nesbitt.

“It feels amazing to be drafted by the Philadelphia Flyers and having them trade up to pick (12th) and picking me,” said Nesbitt. “I am just super excited to get going and get down to Philadelphia.”

Flyers’ general manager Daniel Briere was thrilled to land Nesbitt, who is listed at 6-foot-5 and 186 pounds.

“The combination of the size, the grit, the playmaking abilities, the goal scoring already,” Briere said of some of Nesbitt’s attributes that appealed to the Philadelphia brass. “We saw him play the second half of the season. He took a big step on a really good Windsor team. We saw him play a few times live as well. He was very impressive.”

Carter Bear

Although his year ended earlier than he had hoped for, Bear was the Silvertips’ top goal-scorer and point-getter during his sophomore WHL season.

He sustained an Achilles injury this past March, but prior to that, he managed to collect 82 points, including 40 goals, in 56 regular season contests.

“I’m speechless,” Bear said, moments after being drafted. “I’m grateful for every moment right now. To hear my name called, it’s a different level of excitement.”

Bear was one of the main reasons the Silvertips had the best regular season record in the WHL. But the Everett squad was eliminated in the second round of the league playoffs by the Portland Winterhawks.

“I’m really proud of our group,” said Bear, who is listed at 6-foot and 179 pounds. “We accomplished so much this year. And my play, I think I did really well, improved a lot on my game all-around.”

Bear said he believes he has a hard-work attitude that will lead to future success.

“I have a hard nose around the rink and I’m really competitive,” he said. “I don’t want to lose a battle out there. When I get the puck, I think I have great puck skills and can make plays happen.”

Hayden Paupanekis

As was the case with the Flyers and Nesbitt, the Canadiens also made a trade during the draft to ensure they moved up and had the chance to draft Paupanekis.

Montreal sent a pair of its draft picks to the Boston Bruins in order to acquire a higher selection, which it used on Paupanekis, an imposing player who already packs 203 pounds onto his 6-foot-5 frame.

Combining his Spokane and Kelowna appearances this past season, Paupanekis suited up for 71 WHL regular season outings. He was credited with 22 goals and 21 assists.

Paupanekis is expected to play a key role for the Rockets this coming season. The Kelowna franchise will host the 2026 Memorial Cup next spring.

As the hosts, the Rockets are guaranteed a spot in the four-team tournament, which also features the playoff champions from the WHL, OHL and Quebec Maritime Junior Hockey League.