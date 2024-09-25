Muskies win homecoming game

It was another homecoming game to remember as the FFHS Muskie defense pitched its second consecutive shutout and the offense executed well as the Muskies surged to a 35-0 win.

The scoring started with Senior Griffin Webb when he made a short touchdown run in the first quarter for the first of his three touchdowns on the day.

Webb also ran a punt back 75 yards and finished the drive with another run into the end zone.

While they missed the first two conversion attempts, Beaver Brae, penned into their own endzone conceded a safety, to stretch the Muskie lead to 14.

The Muskie running game was strong as well with senior running backs Jaxon Strachan, Blake and Alex Kreger putting up strong numbers. The offensive line was key to keeping the Bronco defense at bay allowing the runners to stretch the field. The Muskies averaged almost 10 yards per carry and ran almost 300 yards on the ground. Late in the second half Blake Kreger made a 65 yard touchdown run and kicked the convert to take the Muskies into the locker room up 21-0.

In the second half Blake Kreger notched his second running TD of the game and added the conversion for a 28 point lead, Webb would add a receiving touchdown on a pass from sophomore QB Milo Stafford to put the ‘skies up 35-0. With the team in victory formation many of the younger players got to see action during one of the biggest games of the year with a big homecoming audience.

After the game assistant coach Jaykob Ryll praised the defense.

“I’m really proud of a lot of the guys that stepped up today defensively,” Ryll said. “I think that we’re one of the better units out there through three games with zero offensive points allowed, that’s always a good sign.”

On the offense he added that they played well against a team that often plays well against the Muskies.

“On offense Blake Kreger was just kind of going wild on them,” he said. “Our O-line made sure to open up some gaps for him…Kenora is always a tough team, and they always play us a little differently than they play everybody else. They came out in a five man front, six man front. They tried to load the box. And I think our offensive line stepped up and really shored up this game.”

Before the game four Muskie legends were brought onto the field as honorary captains, Dale Ross, Rick Wiedenhoeft, Jack Hedmand and Jeff Treftlin joined the team captains on field for the coin toss. Ross, who was the quarterback of the first Muskie championship team in 1953 had the honour of doing the coin toss, which the Muskies won, deferring their choice to the second half.

At half time the Muskies accepted a donation from Nick Beyak of the Beyak Auto Group. The company held a test drive event for the Muskie Touchdown Club at Sunset Country Ford and they had the most test drives ever resulting in a donation of $5,600.

The Muskies last home game of the season goes this Thursday at 3 p.m. when the Muskies face the Tec Voc Hornets. Both teams go into the game undefeated at 3-0 and the game will be a battle for sole possession of first place in the AAA Division of the Winnipeg High School Football League.

Griffin Webb dodges around a Bronco, to move the ball up the field. The team took time to greet the many Muskie Football Alumni members, who were attending the game. Blake Kreger sprints up the field, with the ball. The Muskie Football team earned a commanding win in their Homecoming Game on Friday, shutting out the Beaver Brae Broncos 35-0. The Muskies are undefeated, and are currently the top ranked team in the WHSFL. The Muskies have their last home game of the regular season tomorrow, Thursday at 3 p.m. – Allan Bradbury photos