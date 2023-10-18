Muskies win ahead of final regular season game

Friday afternoon the hometown Fort Frances Muskie football team defeated the Churchill Bulldogs 41-1 in Winnipeg High School Football League action.

The Muskies led 41-nothing at halftime behind a stingy defense and a powerful running game.

Running back Ben Huziak opened the scoring on the 3rd play of the game from 32 yards out. On the next possession Fullback Alex Kreger rumbled 17 yards for another major score Running back Kel Cameron scampered in from 25 yards out to make it 21 – nothing Fort Frances. Before the first quarter ended Huziak raced 69 yards for his second touchdown and Cameron scored again from 44 yards out to make it 34 – nothing after one quarter. Early in the 2nd period, Quarterback Parker Booth connected with wide receiver Hayden Beckett on a 22 yard catch and run score. Beckett booted the convert on 5 of the 6 Muskie touchdowns.

A determined pack of Bulldogs from Churchill wasn’t enough to keep the Muskies from a win for the hometown crowd on Friday. Above, Griffin Webb receives a pass, and prepares to run, while an oncoming Bulldog has other plans. Right, Hayden Beckett gives it all he’s got to make more ground with the ball, despite a Bulldog’s efforts to bring him to the ground. This Friday is the last game of the regular season. Kick-off is at 2 p.m. and all are welcome to cheer on the team! The Muskies are currently in second place in the league. – Allan Bradbury photos

The Bulldogs scored their only point in the 3rd quarter when they punted into the Fort Frances end zone where Beckett conceded the single point to make the final score 41-1 for the Muskies.

The victory ups the Muskie’s record to 5 wins against 1 loss and keeps them in 2nd place behind Kenora in the 8 team AAA Division. Churchill’s record falls to 3 and 3.

The Muskies finish their regular season at home next Friday when they host the Daniel Mac Maroons. Kickoff is 2:00 o’clock.

All are welcome to come out and cheer on the team. GO MUSKIES!