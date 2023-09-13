Muskies trounce Dryden in season opener

The Fort Frances High School Muskies put in a solid day’s work to put away the Dryden High School Eagles by a score of 47-7 on Friday.

Both defense and offense were firing on all cylinders as the team recorded multiple sacks and forced fumbles.

After the game head coach Lou Gauthier said he was happy with how the game went considering they team hadn’t played much in the way of full-contact football yet.

“I’m proud of them all, because they played as a team today,” Gauthier said. “We haven’t been hitting much all week because (the players) just got their mouthguards fitted. So today was a different experience for them. It’s kind of hard to get that kind of atmosphere in practice because you don’t want to hit your own friends but when you have an opponent, they just went all out.”

The team put together 410 yards in total offense, 296 on the ground with an additional 114 through the air. The Muskies scored three rushing touchdowns and a passing touchdown from senior quarterback Parker Booth.

Booth said he was happy to win the home-opener for the first time in a few years.

“It’s a good way to start off the season,” he said. “The last couple years we were losers in the home-opener so it’s good to get that first one under the belt for sure.”

The team also excelled on the defensive side of the ball with the defense contributing two more touchdowns on an end zone fumble recovery and a 45-yard pick-six. The only score surrendered to Dryden was on a kick off return.

Tucker Calder was nominated as defensive player of the week for solid play on defense and making the fumble-recovery TD.

Seamus Barkley was nominated as offensive player of the week he played at receiver and running back and scored a rushing TD and also scored on the interception while playing defense.

Booth also praised his offensive line for executing well.

“Our O-line did a really good job today,” he said. “I feel like they’ve made a really big step from last year and I’m glad to be out there.”

Hayden Beckett was nominated as special teams player of the week. Beckett made 5 extra points and hit field goals from 25 and 35 yards.

The Muskies next two games are away at Technical-Vocational High School in Winnipeg this Friday at 4 p.m. and St. Norbert Collegiate in Winnipeg on Friday Sept. 22 at 4 p.m.

The Muskies will host the annual homecoming game on Thursday Sept. 28 against St. John’s High School and would love to see as many former Muskie football players at the game as possible.

The Muskies push for one a touchdown during their 47-7 victory against the Eagles. Muskie Kel Cameron looks for an opening in the Eagles line. Muskie Parker Booth does his best to outrun the incoming Eagles players. It looks like the end of the play as Eagles players close in on Muskie Hayden Beckett. It’s good! as #28 Jack Davis and a fellow player celebrate together. The Fort Frances High School Muskies celebrated a victory in their first game of the year on Friday, September 8, 2023, against the Dryden High School Eagles. Clockwise from top: (1) (2) (3) It’s good! as #28 Jack Davis and a fellow player celebrate together. (4) (5) – Allan Bradbury photos