Muskies track and field feeling good about their OFSAA performances

Fort Frances High School (FFHS)’s track and field team was in Ottawa earlier this month for OFSAA championships.

Headlining the Muskies’ efforts were Trent Wilson and Leah Seguin, a pair of seniors who have been with the team since before high school.

Due to the pandemic, this was their first and only opportunity to compete in OFSAA for track.

“It was really exciting to be able to go, especially for my last year,” said Seguin. “It was just a good experience to be there.”

She placed 10th in high jump, and though happy about it, she felt she could have done better.

“If I jumped the way I did in Thunder Bay, I would’ve gotten fourth,” she said. “But I was still happy with the 10th place considering it was out of all of Ontario.”

Seguin said she hopes to stick with track after graduating. She plans to attend a medical lab assistant program at St. Lawrence College in Kingston.

Seguin’s co-headliner Wilson achieved personal bests in both races, coming in at 2:01 for the 800m, and 4:17 for the 1500m.

Head coach John Dutton said Wilson’s younger sister Miranda ran a strong 3000m.

Dutton also mentioned Ben Huziak and Avery Sinclair, who both placed around 20th in discus.

Tarran Enge only counted one long jump attempt, but it was the same as the personal best he made in Thunder Bay.

“It was a great event — some incredible performances and we held our own,” said Dutton. “Kids were pretty happy with results … overall it was a great success.”

He said their time in the nation’s capitol was fun. They had a team dinner in the ByWard Market on Saturday night. Dutton said they also saw the Parliament Buildings, National War Memorial, and Rideau Canal.