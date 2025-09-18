Muskies to Honour 50th Anniversary of 1975 Championship team at homecoming tomorrow

This Friday, the Fort Frances High School (FFHS) Muskies football team is turning back the clock as they celebrate the 50th anniversary of the team’s 1975 NorWOSSA Championship win.

Alumni, and fans are invited to unite with current players will unite in a display of “pride and history” at the team’s 76th annual Homecoming Game on Friday, 3 PM at the FFHS football field.

The Muskies are off to a 2-0 start and are currently tied for first place in the AAA Division of the Winnipeg High School Football League.

Muskies running back Landon Medwechuk carries the ball while facing down a tackle from a Dryden defender in the Muskies 17-6 win over the Eagles last Friday. Medwechuk and the ‘skies look to go 3-0 on the season as they prepare to face the Beaver Brae Broncos in Friday’s homecoming game. – Allan Bradbury photo

Meanwhile, their Homecoming opponents, the Beaver Brae Broncos from Kenora, will be looking for their first win of the season.

As part of the anniversary celebration, three of the five team captains from the 1975 squad – Greg Allan, Dale Brunetta, and Dean Bruyere – will return to the field as honourary game captains. They will join the current Muskie team captains at midfield for the official coin toss before the 3:00 PM kickoff.

Former Muskie players, coaches, equipment managers, and officials are invited to wear their old jerseys, jackets, and hats to cheer on the current team. The alumni section on the north side of the yellow canopy will be a dedicated area for all former players to relive the glory days and support the Muskies.

The Touchdown Club will also be on hand at the concession area, selling Muskie clothing, snacks, and refreshments. Additionally, they will be selling Muskie Discount Cards, 50/50 tickets, and a Gas for a Year raffle tickets, with all proceeds supporting the football program.

At halftime, former Muskies coaches, players and managers will gather for a special team photo to

commemorate the occasion. It will be a memorable moment for all involved.

Follwing the game, all fans, former players, coaches and managers are invited to the Fort Frances Legion on Church Street to continue the celebration and reminisce about decades of Muskie football greatness.