Muskies shut out Maroons in football opener

It was a chilly afternoon for the Muskies’ home opener but that didn’t deter a great crowd of Muskie supporters.

The Muskies scored early and often as they opened the Winnipeg High School Football League season against an undermanned Maroons team from Daniel McIntyre Collegiate Institute in Winnipeg.

Fullback Landon Medwechuk opened the scoring running the ball in from 20 yards out. Kicker Trent Friesen would convert the TD for a 7-0 lead.

Friesen would end up five for five on touchdown conversions on the day as the Muskies rolled to a big win also contributing to the run game.

On the Muskies second possession it was a Stafford to Stafford connection as quarterback Milo hooked up with brother Liam on a short catch and run for a 28-yard scoring play.

Friesen would run in two TDs on plays of 10 and two yards and Connor Small would run one in from 33 yards out.

Liam Stafford would pick up a second major score on the defensive side of the ball when he intercepted a Maroons pass and ran it back 60 yards for a touchdown.

Elsewhere in the AAA division, the Dryden Eagles spoiled the Beaver Brae Broncos home opener with a 33-14 win in Kenora; The Churchill Bulldogs beat the John Taylor Pipers 19-3; and the St. Norbert Celtics beat the St. John’s Tigers 38-6.

The Muskies continue their season-opening homestand against Dryden this week in a game being dubbed the 502 Classic in reference to the highway that connects the two regions. Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. on Friday Sept. 12.

The annual homecoming game is Sept. 19 against Beaver Brae and will be the Muskies’ last scheduled home game of the season. The last four regular season games will see them take on four Winnipeg-based teams on their own home turf.