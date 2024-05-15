Muskies make the grade

Last season’s Muskie’s Football team wasn’t just the league Champion. It has created an impressive group of seniors – many of whom have been signed at the U.S. college level, with several others being scouted by the Rifles.

Here are three Muskies who are launching their careers through varsity football:

NAME: Hayden Beckett

School: St Scholastica

Major in Psychology

Why did you choose this school:

I chose St Scholastica because me and my family are familiar with the Duluth area and I wanted to live closer to home. During my recruiting process, St Scholastica was very helpful and supportive towards me and my family, I see myself enjoying my future there.

Memories that stand out from being a Muskie football player:

I remember the rare occasions where we had snow on the field. It never stopped us from practicing. When I was younger I never understood the point of practicing in the freezing cold, but after walking away with two championship rings, I see now why we did it.

What important lesson have I learned from a coach that I’ll carry on in the future:

All my coaches ever told me is to “never quit” and I live by the quota when I’m in the game.

Advice to any other Muskie athletes:

If you really want to continue sports after high school, know that there are no limitations. You may think that it’s hard to get exposure from a small town in Ontario, but if you apply yourself everyday and work hard at what you do, nothing is impossible.

Seamus Barkley

Mount Allison Mounties

Commerce and accounting

Why did you choose this school

I chose Mount A because they were the most appealing team that approached me and the only USports/Divison 1 school that gave me a scholarship.

What Memories stand out from your time as a Football Muskie athlete?

Travelling and bonding with the team, winning the Championship at Bombers Stadium as a senior and winning the NorWossa Championship in grade 10 are all memories that stand out to me from playing Muskie football.

What important lesson did your football coach teach you that you’ll carry forward in your sporting career?

The first thing that comes to mind is Coach Beckett always telling us to play every play at full speed because if we were going to make a mistake we might as well make it at 100 miles per hour.

Do you have any advice for other Muskie Athletes who might want to continue their sport beyond high school?

My advice for any Muskie athletes trying to pursue their sport after high school is to get on the recruitment process as early as possible and not waste any time getting their name out there.

Paul Beninger

﻿Rochester Technical

Carpentry

Why did you choose this school

I was recruited by 24 colleges and universities in the United States so it was a hard decision and I spent months analyzing each offer both academically and what football could offer me. I chose Rochester because their philosophy is to train football athletes for the next level of football and launch them in their football careers. They aren’t trying to hold on to us but rather prepare us for a future in football.

What Memories stand out from your time as a Football Muskie athlete?

My best Muskie memories are the two championships and the wonderful team we built over the years.

What important lesson did your football coach teach you that you’ll carry forward in your sporting career?

My coaches taught me that in order to be a man I had to have integrity, a good work ethic, and I had to believe in myself.

Do you have any advice for other Muskie Athletes who might want to continue their sport beyond high school?

If you want to go on to the next level of your sport you need to be willing to put the work in during the season and in the off season. For me football conditioning is 12 months a year.