Muskies look to close regular season undefeated, earn top seed

After a come-from-behind win on the road last week, the Fort Frances High School Muskies Football team will look to finish the regular season with the top seed going into the playoffs.

Playing in Winnipeg on Friday, October 10, 2025, the Fort Frances Muskies scored a dramatic 27–21 comeback win over the John Taylor Pipers. The undefeated first place Muskies jumped out to a 20-0 lead at halftime before the Pipers rallied to take a 21–20 lead with under four minutes remaining in the game. Senior Liam Stafford gave the Muskies good field position, returning the ensuing Piper’s kickoff to mid-field. Quarterback Milo Stafford connected with brother Liam for a long pass completion to put the Muskies on the John Taylor 2 yard line. Milo Stafford scored on the next play and Trent Friesen booted the convert to make the final 27–21 Muskies.

The Fort Frances High School Muskies Football team has enjoyed a strong season so far this year, standing undefeated following their most recent game against the John Taylor Pipers in Winnipeg on Friday, October 10, 2025. Their homecoming victory on Friday, September 19, 2025, marked the last of the regular home games the Muskies would play this season. If you’re on the road with the Muskies Football team this year, send your photos to the Fort Frances Times at tips@fortfrances.com so we can continue to cheer our hometown team! – Allan Bradbury photos

The Muskie defense opened the scoring when Jalal Lucman recovered a Piper fumble in the John Taylor end zone. The convert attempt by Friesen was unsuccessful. In the 2nd quarter the Muskies extended their lead when Stafford hit receiver Chase Whitecrow with a long pass that set up a two-yard scoring run by Stafford. Friesen’s convert made the score 13–0 for the Muskies.

Late in the first half Friesen connected with Liam Stafford on a halfback option pass for a 24-yard touchdown. Friesen’s convert gave the Muskies a 20–0 lead after two quarters.

With the loss, the Pipers fell to third place with a record of four wins and two losses. The win improves the Muskies record to 6-0 in the AAA Division of the Winnipeg High School Football League. The Muskies travel back to Winnipeg this Saturday, Oct. 18 for their final regular season game against the second place Churchill Bulldogs who have lost only once so far this season.