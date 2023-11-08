Muskies head to Championships

The Fort Frances Muskies will face the Kenora Beaver Brae Broncos in the Championship game of the AAA division in the Winnipeg High School Football League this Friday.

Kick-off will be Friday, Nov. 10 at 3 p.m., at IG Field – home of the CFL’s Winnipeg Blue Bombers. The game will be livestreamed at Boston Pizza in Fort Frances, or over Youtube at LRSDTV.

Last Friday night in Winnipeg the Muskies shutout the Dryden Eagles 22-0 in the second semifinal game.

The Muskie defense smothered the Eagles’ offense for 4 quarters. Defensive tackles Devin Trinkner and Tucker Carlson stuffed the Eagles inside running attack while outside linebacker Blake Kreger recorded 4 sacks and a blocked punt. Two way player Kel Cameron had a long interception return and scored the Muskies first and last touchdowns while playing running back.

Cameron opened the scoring in the first quarter on a dazzling 35 yard run. The convert was unsuccessful. In the second quarter, the Muskies struck again when quarterback Parker Booth hit Seamus Barkley from 30 yards out to make the score 12 nothing. Again the convert was unsuccessful. Hayden Beckett kicked a 25 yard field goal for a 15 – nothing half time lead.

Cameron extended the Muskie lead in the 3rd quarter when he scampered in from 15 yards out. Beckett booted the convert to make the score 22 – nothing. A series of foolish penalties and uncharacteristic turnovers stifled the Muskie offense for the rest of the game.

The day before the Broncos advanced to the final when they blanked the 4th place Tec Voc Hornets 33-0.

The Broncos go into the championship game with a perfect 8-0 record while the Muskies are at 7-1. Earlier in the season the Broncos beat the Muskies 22 – 15.