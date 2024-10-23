Muskies football team heads into playoffs tomorrow

Friday in Dryden, the FFHS Muskies closed out their regular season with a dominating 32 – 6 victory over the Eagles.

Dryden jumped out to a 6 nothing lead but were shut out the rest of the way by a stingy Muskie defense.

In the first quarter, Senior running back Griffin Webb got the Muskies on the scoreboard with a short touchdown run. The convert by Trent Friesen gave Fort Frances a 7 – 6 lead. Sophomore Quarterback Milo Stafford hit receiver Chase Whitecrow on a 50 yard catch and run to set up the Muskies on the Eagle’s 7 yard line. Stafford hit Webb on with a touchdown pass and Friesen’s convert made the score 14 – 6.

In the second quarter, Stafford scored on a short quarterback sneak. The convert was unsuccessful and the Muskies led 20 – 6. Before halftime, Friesen booted a short field goal to extend the Fort Frances lead to 23 – 6.

In the 3rd quarter, Senior Linebacker Alex Kreger sacked Dryden’s quarterback in the end zone for a safety to increase the Muskie’s lead to 25 – 6. In the 4th quarter, Senior running back Blake Kreger scored on a short touchdown run and Friesen’s convert made the final score 32- 6.

Both teams entered the game in a 4 way tie for 3rd place in the Winnipeg Highschool Football League AAA division with identical records of 4 wins against two losses. The win lifts the Muskies’ record to five wins and two losses and moves them into sole possession of 3rd place.

Playoffs begin tomorrow, when the Muskies travel to Winnipeg to face off against the Portage La Prairie Trojans. The teams last met on October 9, with the Muskies taking a hard-fought 23-18 win.

Kickoff for the quarterfinal match will be at 5 p.m. It will be live streamed over the team’s Facebook page, Muskie Football & Touchdown Club.