Muskies football heads into playoffs

Friday the Fort Frances Muskies finished their regular season with a dominating 65 – nothing win over the winless Daniel McIntyre Maroons.

The Muskies took the opening kickoff and drove 56 yards. Quarterback Parker Booth scored from 2 yards out. Hayden Beckett kicked the convert for a 7 – 0 lead.

Following the kickoff, Muskie Linebacker Peyton Cousineau intercepted a short Daniel Mac pass and returned it for a touchdown.

Muskie Special Teams extended the lead to 21 – nothing when Kel Cameron returned a punt 60 yards for a score.

Running back Ben Huziak scored from 26 yards to make the score 28 – nothing after the first quarter.

In the second quarter Receiver Seamus Barkley caught a touchdown pass from Booth and Beckett kicked a 34 yard field goal to increase the Muskie lead to 38 nothing at the half.

In the 3rd quarter, Booth tied the Muskie single season total touchdown record when he connected with receiver Griffin Webb. Brady Meeks had established the record of 19 total touchdowns during the Muskies’ 2019 championship season.

To round out the scoring:

Barkley returned a punt for a touchdown.

Freshman quarterback Milo Stafford threw the first touchdown pass of his career when he connected with Barkley. Then Stafford hit his brother Liam in the end zone to make the final 65 – nothing.

The win raises the Muskies record to 6 and 1 good for 2nd place in the AAA Division of the Winnipeg High School Football League. The Muskies along with first place Kenora and 3rd place Dryden all have byes next week. The Muskies open the playoffs on Thursday, November 2 against Dryden. Site of the game and kick-off time to be announced.