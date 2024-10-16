Muskies Football defeats Portage La Prarie

The Muskies Football team increased their win record to four wins and two loses, by defeating the Portage La Prairie Trojans, 23-18 last Wednesday, October 9.

The Muskies led 23 – 6 at halftime. Muskies scored first early in the second quarter on a short pass to Liam Stafford from his brother Milo. Trent Friesen booted the extra point to make it 7-0. Friesen made it 8-0 when he boomed a kick through the Portage end zone.

Portage scored on a long pass to make it 8-6. The convert attempt failed. Muskies made it 15-6 when Griffin Webb took a pitchout, shrugged off a big hit and threw a touchdown pass to Liam Stafford. Friesen added another rouge with another kick into the end zone making it 16-6. Before the half, Milo Stafford hit Chase Whitecrow with a long pass and run play setting the Muskies up inside the Trojans 10 yard line. Webb scored on a short run and Friesen’s extra point made it 23-6 at halftime. After some back and forth, Portage got a touchdown pass to make the score 23-12. Muskies got into position early in the 4th but Friesen was wide on a 35 yard field goal. Portage converted a couple big plays on 2nd down and eventually punched it in on the ground to make it 23-18. After a 2 and out for the Muskie offense, the defense came up big with a turnover deep in their own territory. After another 2 and out and a short punt, the defense came up with a big defensive stand to end the game.

The win raises the Muskies record to four wins against two losses. The Muskies, who have earned a playoff spot, close out the regular season this Friday in Dryden against the Eagles at 3 p.m. The Winnipeg High School football league playoffs start the following week.