 

Muskies Football defeats Portage La Prarie

16 October 2024
Staff

The Muskies Football team increased their win record to four wins and two loses, by defeating the Portage La Prairie Trojans, 23-18 last Wednesday, October 9.

The Muskies led 23 – 6 at halftime. Muskies scored first early in the second quarter on a short pass to Liam Stafford from his brother Milo. Trent Friesen booted the extra point to make it 7-0. Friesen made it 8-0 when he boomed a kick through the Portage end zone.

Portage scored on a long pass to make it 8-6. The convert attempt failed. Muskies made it 15-6 when Griffin Webb took a pitchout, shrugged off a big hit and threw a touchdown pass to Liam Stafford. Friesen added another rouge with another kick into the end zone making it 16-6. Before the half, Milo Stafford hit Chase Whitecrow with a long pass and run play setting the Muskies up inside the Trojans 10 yard line. Webb scored on a short run and Friesen’s extra point made it 23-6 at halftime. After some back and forth, Portage got a touchdown pass to make the score 23-12. Muskies got into position early in the 4th but Friesen was wide on a 35 yard field goal. Portage converted a couple big plays on 2nd down and eventually punched it in on the ground to make it 23-18. After a 2 and out for the Muskie offense, the defense came up big with a turnover deep in their own territory. After another 2 and out and a short punt, the defense came up with a big defensive stand to end the game.

The win raises the Muskies record to four wins against two losses. The Muskies, who have earned a playoff spot, close out the regular season this Friday in Dryden against the Eagles at 3 p.m. The Winnipeg High School football league playoffs start the following week.

