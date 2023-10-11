Muskies end winning streak with loss to Broncos

Friday in Kenora the Beaver Brae Broncos defeated the Fort Frances Muskies 22 – 15 in a hard-fought battle of previously undefeated first place teams in the triple A division of the Winnipeg High School Football League.

Kenora jumped out quickly to a 14 – nothing lead. The defense got the Muskies on the scoreboard when Blake Kreger returned an interception for a touchdown. Hayden Beckett kicked the convert. Before halftime, Muskie quarterback Parker Booth connected with receiver Seamus Barkley for 6 points, Beckett once again make the convert. Single points by each team tied the score at 15 – 15 at halftime.

In the 3rd quarter the Muskies offense was on a good drive but fumbled the ball to Kenora. The Broncos took advantage to score a touchdown and later kicked another single point to make the final 22 – 15. The Broncos remain undefeated with 5 wins on the season while the Muskies record drops to 4 and 1.

Both teams have two games remaining in the regular season and appear destined for a rematch in the playoffs. The Muskies final two games are at home. They host the 3rd place Churchill Bulldogs on Friday October 13 at 3 o’clock. Come down and cheer for the team!