Muskies drop regular season finale, finish second overall

On Saturday in Winnipeg the previously unbeaten Fort Frances Muskies ended the Winnipeg High School Football League regular season with a loss, falling 35-13 to the second place Churchill Bulldogs.

The Muskies and the Bulldogs finished the regular season with identical records of 6 wins and 1 loss with Churchill finishing in first place by virtue of their head to head record against Fort Frances.

Gusty winds stymied the usually-potent Muskie passing attack, while the Bulldogs defense and poor blocking limited the Muskie ground game.

The Bulldogs opened the scoring midway through the first quarter and scored three more touchdowns in the second quarter to take a commanding 28-0 lead going into halftime. The Muskies outscored the Bulldogs 13 – 7 in the second half. The Muskies got touchdowns from fullback Landon Medwechuk and running back Trent Friesen.

The Muskies are scheduled to open the first round of the playoffs this week against the 7th place St. John’s Tigers. The game will take place Friday at 4 p.m. at Eastside Eagles Field in Winnipeg. The Tigers defaulted their Week 5 game against the Muskies when they were unable to field a full roster. They closed out their regular season on Friday recording their first win of the season against the 0-7 Daniel McIntyre Maroons.