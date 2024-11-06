Muskies defeated in semi-final

Friday in Winnipeg the Fort Frances Muskies bid for a second straight Winnipeg High School Football League AAA division championship ended with a 23 – 7 loss to the Tec Voc Hornets.

After a scoreless first quarter the Hornets took advantage of turnovers by the Muskies to take a 14 – 0 lead. The Muskies responded with a long scoring drive. Senior running back Griffin Webb completed a 60 yard catch and run pass to Junior receiver Liam Stafford who ran to the Tec Voc 4 yard line. Webb scored on the next play. Trent Friesen booted the convert and the Muskies trailed 14 -7. Before halftime the Hornets sacked Muskie quarterback Milo Stafford in the end zone for a safety and a 16 – 7 lead after 2 quarters.

In the second half, the Hornets scored again to extend their lead to 23 – 7. The Muskies fought hard to the very end. Late in the 4th quarter, the Muskies drove to Tec Voc 1 yard line but were unable to score. Tec Voc now advances to the championship game against the John Taylor Pipers.

The Fort Frances Muskies football team took on the Tec Voc Hornets in the WHSFL semi-final match. Although the Muskies lost 23-7, the team fought hard to the final second. The season has ended for the team, which is graduating 11 seniors. – Megan Walchuk photos

The Muskies finish the season with a record to 6 wins against 3 losses. The team graduates 11 Seniors, many of whom played both ways. The future is bright for the Muskies with 40 players eligible to return for next year.