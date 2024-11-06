Muskies defeated in semi-final

Friday in Winnipeg the Fort Frances Muskies bid for a second straight Winnipeg High School Football League AAA division championship ended with a 23 – 7 loss to the Tec Voc Hornets.
After a scoreless first quarter the Hornets took advantage of turnovers by the Muskies to take a 14 – 0 lead. The Muskies responded with a long scoring drive. Senior running back Griffin Webb completed a 60 yard catch and run pass to Junior receiver Liam Stafford who ran to the Tec Voc 4 yard line. Webb scored on the next play. Trent Friesen booted the convert and the Muskies trailed 14 -7. Before halftime the Hornets sacked Muskie quarterback Milo Stafford in the end zone for a safety and a 16 – 7 lead after 2 quarters.
In the second half, the Hornets scored again to extend their lead to 23 – 7. The Muskies fought hard to the very end. Late in the 4th quarter, the Muskies drove to Tec Voc 1 yard line but were unable to score. Tec Voc now advances to the championship game against the John Taylor Pipers.
The Muskies finish the season with a record to 6 wins against 3 losses. The team graduates 11 Seniors, many of whom played both ways. The future is bright for the Muskies with 40 players eligible to return for next year.