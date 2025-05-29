Muskies bring home gold, silver results from NWOSSAA track and field meet, six qualify for provincials

Congratulations to the members of the track team who competed in Thunder Bay over the past 2 days. Fort Frances High School sent a team of 50 athletes – by far the largest group we have ever sent.

There we 17 high schools competing over the two-day meet and Muskies had some great performances.

The Fort Frances High School Muskie track and field team put up a strong showing in Thunder Bay this week, with several competitors earning hardware for their efforts. Local Muskies will also be heading to OFSAA in Toronto from June 5 – 7, 2025. – Facebook photo

Gold medals winners include:

Cassandra Armstrong 80m hurdles

Grayson Wright 80m hurdles

Paisley Riches 300m hurdles

Aubrey Eldridge – Discus

Emily Jerry – high jump

Rylan Sabbe – triple jump

Jaxon Cassidy – long jump

Silver medalist are:

Thea Barclay – 3000 metres

Harper Woolsey – shot put

Zander McCormick – 100 meters

Ayanna Savage – discus

Logan Neurinski – long jump and triple

Bryce Rudolph – javelin

Redd Ste Croix – high jump

Paisley Riches – 400 meters.

The Novice boys also captured the the high points team trophy.

We currently have 6 OFSAA qualifiers and are awaiting results of other meets to see if we will be sending more Muskies.

Congratulations to our athletes on a great championship and a great season!