Muskies bring home gold, silver results from NWOSSAA track and field meet, six qualify for provincials

Congratulations to the members of the track team who competed in Thunder Bay over the past 2 days. Fort Frances High School sent a team of 50 athletes – by far the largest group we have ever sent.
There we 17 high schools competing over the two-day meet and Muskies had some great performances.
Gold medals winners include:
- Cassandra Armstrong 80m hurdles
- Grayson Wright 80m hurdles
- Paisley Riches 300m hurdles
- Aubrey Eldridge – Discus
- Emily Jerry – high jump
- Rylan Sabbe – triple jump
- Jaxon Cassidy – long jump
Silver medalist are:
- Thea Barclay – 3000 metres
- Harper Woolsey – shot put
- Zander McCormick – 100 meters
- Ayanna Savage – discus
- Logan Neurinski – long jump and triple
- Bryce Rudolph – javelin
- Redd Ste Croix – high jump
- Paisley Riches – 400 meters.
The Novice boys also captured the the high points team trophy.
We currently have 6 OFSAA qualifiers and are awaiting results of other meets to see if we will be sending more Muskies.
Congratulations to our athletes on a great championship and a great season!