Muskies athletic awards

Last Thursday, Fort Frances High School handed out its annual athletic awards. The Muskies had a great year that started early when Logan McPherson qualified for OFSAA in golf, the first sports season of the school year. Many other teams and individuals followed with amazing performances this year. Two highlights were the boys curling team and the girls soccer team both being honoured with the OFSAA sportsmanship award for their respective tournaments. Swimming also began the road to returning as a sport at FFHS with two athletes competing this year and high hopes for a new crop of swimmers joining the school team next year. Cross-country and track and field coach John Dutton was also honoured with the Heart and Soul Award, recognizing his commitment to coaching. Athletes of the year Trent Wilson and Raelle Redford are both continuing their athletic pursuits at the post-secondary level as they graduate next week.