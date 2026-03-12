Muskie girls fall to St. Thomas Aquinas Saints in NorWOSSA finals

A repeat performance wasn’t in the cards for the Muskie Girls as they wrapped up their season with a 5-1 loss to the St. Thomas Aquinas Saints in the NorWOSSA hockey finals.

After a dominating 16-0 win over the Beaver Brae Broncos on Friday, Saturday just didn’t go their way.

After a tough first period, the Saints drew first blood in the final minute of the first frame and the Muskies struggled to reply. Head coach Jordan Larson said the team faltered on the powerplay, which likely had a significant impact on the game.

“Zero for seven on the powerplay, looking back, is what really hurt us,” Larson said. “We had three powerplays in the first 10 or 12 minutes of the game and I feel like if we had capitalized on that it would be a much different outcome. Our powerplay late in the season really came together, so it’s unfortunate, but sometimes that’s the way it goes.”

The Muskies lone goal came in the third period off the stick of Gianna Gushulak, after the Saints were already up 4-0.

“I’ll give TA credit,” Larson said. “They played a great game. Played us hard all season and ultimately in the end they had our number. They battled hard, blocked a ton of shots and capitalized on our mistakes.”

Larson said he was proud to see the team fight despite the score.

“It was a tough ending to the year. We missed some opportunities that we typically capitalized on all throughout the season. It was a pretty crazy weekend scheduling wise, but our girls battled right to the final buzzer.”