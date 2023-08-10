Muskie football suiting up; new players welcome

The 75th season of Muskie football starts Saturday, August 19 at Fort Frances High School (FFHS) with equipment fitting for new and returning players. Players should check the team Instagram page for more details and to book a fitting appointment. The season kicks off at 3 p.m. on Friday, September 8 when the Muskies host the Dryden Eagles.

Muskie football started in 1948 and celebrates its 75th year of providing all students who wish to join with the opportunity represent their community and school while improving their physical fitness, social skills, and learning the importance of punctuality, persistence, and preparation.

With preparation in mind, practices start the week before school begins, on Aug. 21 at 6 p.m. Practices run from 6-8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 21-Friday, Aug. 25; and Monday, Aug. 28, and Tuesday, Aug. 29 with team meetings after practice until 8:30 p.m. After school starts, practices shift to 3:30-6 p.m.

The schedule is:

FRI Sept 8 3:00 P.M. Dryden Eagles @ Fort Frances Muskies

FRI Sept 15 4:00 P.M. Fort Frances Muskies @ Tec Voc Hornets, Winnipeg

FRI Sept 22 4:00 P.M. Fort Frances Muskies @ St. Norbert Celtics (East Side Field) Winnipeg

FRI Sept 29 3:00 P.M. St. John’s Tigers @ Fort Frances Muskies (Homecoming Game)

FRI Oct 6 3:00 P.M. Fort Frances Muskies @ Beaver Brae Broncos, Kenora (Tom Nabb Soccer Complex)

FRI Oct 13 3:00 P.M. Churchill Bulldogs @ Fort Frances Muskies

FRI Oct 20 3:00 P.M. Daniel McIntyre Maroons @ Fort Frances Muskies

Oct 25- No 10 – Playoffs TBA Muskies head coach Lou Gauthier expects at least 30 players to return from the 2022 team that narrowly missed the playoffs with a record of three wins and four losses. This would include 20 of the 24 players who started more than half of last season’s games. Coaches also expect several new players to earn starting roles this season. The coaching staff is composed of head coach Lou Gauthier, offensive co-ordinator Vic Davis and assistant coaches, Greg Allan, Colten Allen, Shane Beckett, Morgan Perreault, and Jacob Ryll.