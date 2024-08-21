Muskie Football practice has begun; new players welcome

If you’re a Fort Frances High School student who’s thinking of joining the football team this year, now’s the time to join in.

Practices began Monday, and will continue Monday to Friday from 6-8:30 p.m. until August 30. The change room opens each evening at 5 p.m. Once school begins, practices will shift to 3:30-6 p.m. nightly.

New players are welcome to join in, with no experience required. Students who haven’t yet been fitted for their equipment should arrive at the high school by 5:15 p.m. and check in with a coach. Enter through the west doors.

“Muskie Football provides students with the opportunity represent their community and school while improving their physical fitness, social skills, and learning the importance of punctuality, persistence, and preparation,” said a press release from the team.

Muskie Head Coach Lou Gauthier expects at least 25 players to return from the 2023 team that captured the Winnipeg High School Football League AAA Championship. Twelve of the 24 players who started more than half the games in 2023 return this year. The coaches expect several new players to earn starting roles this season.

This year’s season schedule is:

Week 1 Friday Sept. 6 John Taylor @ FFHS 3:00 PM

Week 2 Thursday Sept. 12 FFHS @ DCMI 3:00 PM (720 Alverstone St, Winnipeg)

Week 3 Friday Sept. 20 Kenora Beaver Brae @ FFHS 3:00 PM (Homecoming)

Week 4 Thursday Sept. 26 Tec Voc @ FFHS 3:00 PM

Week 5 Thursday Oct. 3 FFHS @ Churchill 4:00 PM (Nomads: 581 McPhillips St, Wpg)

Week 6 Wednesday Oct. 9 FFHS @ Portage La Prairie 3:00 PM (65 3 St SW, Portage la Prairie)

Week 7 Friday Oct. 18 FFHS @ Dryden Eagles 3:00 PM

Playoffs Friday Oct. 25 TBD

The public is welcome to attend all games. A concession stand will be open at all home games, with proceeds supporting the team.

Watch out for other ways to support the Muskies football team over the coming weeks, including their annual Discount Cards, and a new raffle for a gas draw.

To be informed of upcoming games, highlights and fundraisers, follow Muskies Football & Touchdown Club on Facebook.