Muskie Football honours contributions of late Coach Dave “Monty” Montgomery

The 75th season of Muskie Football kicks off with a home game at 3:00 Friday September 6 vs John Taylor Collegiate from Winnipeg. Prior to kickoff (around 2:50 PM) the Muskies will honour the contributions of long time coach Dave “Monty” Montgomery. Coach Monty’s widow Bonnie and family members will participate in a ceremonial pre-game coin toss. The Muskies will honour Coach Monty during their entire 75th season with a special logo on their helmets.

Montgomery passed unexpectedly last November, less than a week after he watched the Muskies defeat Kenora 30 – 14 to win the Winnipeg High School Football League AAA Championship.

Montgomery coached the Muskies for decades, culminating in a NWOSSA Championship in 1989. The 89 team was inducted into the Fort Frances Sports Hall of Fame in 2015.

In memory of Coach Montgomery’s selfless, dedicated contribution to the Muskie Football program, the Touchdown Club renamed their annual bursary. It is now known as the Coach Dave “Monty” Montgomery Memorial Bursary. It is awarded annually to a graduating Muskie football player who is pursuing a post-secondary education. In 1986, Coach Monty was instrumental in forming the Touchdown Club to offset a drastic cut in funding from the school board.

After the season opener against John Taylor Collegiate, the Muskies travel to Winnipeg to play Daniel Mac Collegiate on Thursday September 12. They return to action at FFHS on Friday September 20th for the 75th Homecoming Game at 3:00 PM against Kenora. Information about Homecoming celebrations will be announced soon. Last year, surviving members of the first football team from 1948 were honoured by over 500 hundred fans and alumni before the Muskies 46 – 0 Homecoming victory over the St. John’s Tigers.