Muskie football heading to semi-finals on Friday

Last Thursday in Winnipeg, the FFHS Muskies won their quarter final round playoff game 38 – 16 over the Portage La Prairie Trojans, giving them a pass to the semi-final round.

The Muskie jumped out to a 23 nothing lead before Portage scored late in the second quarter. The Muskie defense stopped the Trojans’ first possession when Sophomore defensive lineman Landon Johnson recovered a Portage fumble. Junior Trent Friesen booted a 33 yard field goal to give the Muskies a 3 – nothing lead. Senior running back Blake Kreger scored from 17 yards out and Friesen kicked the convert to extend the lead to 10 nothing.

In the second quarter, Senior Griffin Webb returned a punt 50 yards to give the Muskies excellent field position on the Portage 8 yard line. Blake Kreger ran the ball to the 1 yard line and Sophomore Milo Stafford scored on a quarterback sneak. The convert was unsuccessful and Fort Frances led 16 – nothing.

Senior outside linebacker Alex Kreger tackled the Trojan’s punter on the Portage 6 yard line and his brother Blake scored on the next play. Friesen’s convert extended the lead to 23 – nothing. Portage scored late in the first half to narrow the score to 23 – 8 for the Muskies.

In the 3rd quarter, a punt single by Webb extended the lead to 24 – 8. Senior Linebacker Peyton Cousineau intercepted a Trojan pass to set up a short touchdown run by Webb. Friesen’s convert made the score 31 – 8. Webb scored again from 1 yard out and with the convert the Muskies led 38 – 8. Portage scored one more time late in the game to make the final Fort Frances 38 – Portage 16.

The Muskies will play the first place Tec Voc Hornets in one semi final game this Friday, November 1 at 5 p.m. at the East Side Eagles field. The Hornets beat the Muskies 19 – 13 during the regular season. In other Winnipeg Highschool Football League AAA division playoff games, Kenora was eliminated after a 19 – 10 loss to first place John Taylor. John Taylor will play the Dryden in the other semi final game. The Eagles advanced by beating Churchill 15 – 7.