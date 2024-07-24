Muskie Football gearing up for new season

While most high school sports go quiet during the summer, the football program is already gearing up to defend its 2023 championship title.

In addition to fall training, the team is adding two additional weeks of specialized strength and speed training, and many team members have signed on with personal trainer Ian McKay at Reflexions Studio for a series of Muskie-focussed group sessions in the gym.

Muskie Football officially kicks off its 75th season with a home game on Friday September 6 against John Taylor Collegiate from Winnipeg.

2023 was the 75th anniversary of the first football team from 1948 at FFHS. Since the pandemic cancelled high school sports in 2020, that makes 2024 the 75th season of Muskie football. Members of the 1948 team were honoured last year by over 500 hundred fans and alumni during the Muskies 46 – 0 Homecoming victory over the St. John’s Tigers.

The Homecoming Game this year is a rematch of last season’s AAA Division Championship game against the Kenora Beaver Brae Broncos. The Muskies defeated Kenora 30 – 14 to claim their second Winnipeg High School Football Championship since 2019.

Watch for the Muskies football team hard at work on the field this summer. The Muskies Speed and Strength Training program runs from July 30 to August 15 every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the high school. Participants are asked to wear a t-shirt, shorts or track pants and cleats, and to bring their own water. Anyone going into grades 9-12 who missed spring training, but is interested in joining the football team this year, can stop by and talk to the coaches.

Equipment fitting is scheduled for Sunday August 18 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Players and their parents are asked to watch for their link to sign up for their fitting. An additional date will also be announced soon.

The Muskies football team celebrates its Championship win against the Beaver Brae Broncos, at IG Field in Winnipeg. The team is younger this year, but is getting ready with extra practices and weeks of pre-season conditioning. – Allan Bradbury file photo

Training Camp starts on August 19 and runs every weeknight from 6 to 8:30 p.m. through to Friday, August 30. Training continues nightly throughout the season.

Coaches are hoping to see plenty of fans in the stands! There are currently three home games scheduled in regular season play. Games are open to the public – bleachers are available or bring a chair. A canteen will be available, with all proceeds going to support the football program.

Week 1 Friday Sept. 6 John Taylor @ FFHS 3:00 PM

Week 2 Thursday Sept. 12 FFHS @ DCMI 3:00 PM (720 Alverstone St, Winnipeg)

Week 3 Friday Sept. 20 Kenora @ FFHS 3:00 PM (Homecoming)

Week 4 Thursday Sept. 26 Tec Voc @ FFHS 3:00 PM

Week 5 Thursday Oct. 3 FFHS @ Churchill 4:00 PM (Nomads: 581 McPhillips St, Wpg)

Week 6 Wednesday Oct. 9 FFHS @ Portage La Prairie 3:00 PM (65 3 St SW, Portage la

Prairie)

Week 7 Friday Oct. 18 FFHS @ Dryden 3:00 PM

Playoffs Friday Oct. 25 TBD