Muskie Football celebrates stellar season with annual Awards Banquet

On Tuesday, Nov. 18, 2025, the Fort Frances Muskies Football team held its annual awards banquet at the Fort Frances High School Cafeteria. The evening was an opportunity to look back on a successful season despite falling short of the goal of a championship.
Each of the awards were presented by coaches Vic Davis, left, and Lou Gauthier. The complete list of award winners were:
Junior football MVP, given to a grade nine or 10 player for their contribution to the team: Bennett McQuaker
Rookie of the Year, given to an older player in their first year playing football: Jalal Lucman
Linemen of the Year: Alex Teeple and Spencer Boles
Outstanding Defensive Player: Landon Medwechuk
Outstanding Special Teams Player: Trent Friesen
Outstanding Contribution to Muskie Football: Liam Stafford
Most Valuable Player: Milo Stafford.
Graduating seniors:
Liam Stafford
Chase Whitecrow
Parker Sisco
Malcolm Martin
Spencer Boles
Jalal Lucman
Ashden Bombay-Morrison
Braxton Woods
Trent Friesen