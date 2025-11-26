Muskie Football celebrates stellar season with annual Awards Banquet

On Tuesday, Nov. 18, 2025, the Fort Frances Muskies Football team held its annual awards banquet at the Fort Frances High School Cafeteria. The evening was an opportunity to look back on a successful season despite falling short of the goal of a championship.

Each of the awards were presented by coaches Vic Davis, left, and Lou Gauthier. The complete list of award winners were:

Jalal Lucman was presented with the Rookie of the Year award Alex Teeple and Spencer Boles were both recognized as Linemen of the Year. Landon Medwechuk received the Outstanding Defensive Player award. Bennett McQuaker was presented the Junior Football MVP award, given to a player in grade 9 or 10 for their contribution. Liam Stafford was recognized with the Outstanding Contribution to Muskie Football award. Milo Stafford was deemed the Most Valuable Player of the year. Muskie Football coach Greg Allan chats with some of the players during the award banquet. Trent Friesen was recognized as the Outstanding Special Teams Player. – Allan Bradbury photos

Graduating seniors:

Liam Stafford

Chase Whitecrow

Parker Sisco

Malcolm Martin

Spencer Boles

Jalal Lucman

Ashden Bombay-Morrison

Braxton Woods

Trent Friesen