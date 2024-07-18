Muskie Football at Safeway selling raffle tickets Thursday and Friday

The Muskie football team will be selling Kickoff to Summer raffle tickets at Safeway today and Friday, to raise funds for the upcoming season.

Muskies will be at Safeway today, Thursday, July 18, from 3-6 p.m. and again tomorrow, July 18, from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

The prize for the raffle is a Weber Premium Charcoal Grill, donated by Green’s Furniture, and a $1,000 gift certificate for KB Ranch, provided by the Touchdown Club.

The second prize is a 2-night stay at Otters Cove Resort, donated by Otters Cove, and a $250 gift certificate for KB Ranch, donated by KB Ranch.

Ticket are $10 each, with only 1,000 tickets printed. The draw will be July 31 – just in time to fire up the grill for the long weekend.

Funds are going towards the growing costs of running a sports program. To cover the costs of helmet recertification, travel, uniforms and other expenses, the team, with its fundraising booster club, The Touchdown Club, needs to raise upwards of $40,000. Coaches are volunteer in the football program.

The team has been busy with added fundraisers this year. They ran a canteen at Emo’s Canada Day festivities, and will be out this fall selling Discount Cards.