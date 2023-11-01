Muskie Cross Country is OFSAA-bound

The Muskies cross country team has eight runners competing in OFSAA, to be held this Saturday, November 4, in Etobicoke.

Abby Waldner will compete in OFSAA for Junior Girls, while Parker Sisco will represent for Junior Boys. Rex Tolton will run in the Senior Boys division, and representing the Muskies for Senior Girls, will be Miranda Wilson, Payton Dolyny, Harper Gunderson, Sammi Hillier and Mckenna McTavish.

The team fielded 15 runners in NWOSSA on October 25 in Thunder Bay. In addition tot he eight Junior and Senior runners heading to OFSAA, Zander McCormick qualified in the Novice Boys category.

Leah Teeple, left, finished the season in Ignace. Rex Tolton, centre, along with Miranda Wilson, right, will be representing the Muskies at OFSAA this weekend. – Submitted photos

The Muskie cross-country team wrapped up the regular season in Ignace on October 19, where they dominated the field.

In grade 7/8 Bryden Strachan and Andrew Booth both took gold to go undefeated this season.

Other top runners for the girls are Gianna Gushulak, Jorja Guertin and Logan Neurinski.

7/8 boys rounding out the top five are Gage Keller, Jayce Gavel and Grayson Wright.

In the high school categories – Aiden McTavish took first in the Novice Boys and Parker Wiersema was third.

In the Junior races it was all Fort Frances, as Abby Waldner and Parker Sisco both took gold.

And finally in the senior races – Rex Tolton ran a strong second place and Ben Gosman was fourth.

On the girls side Sammi Hellier was third, Harper Gunderson took second and Miranda Wilson was the winner, completing a fabulous undefeated season.