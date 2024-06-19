Muskie Athletic Award winners

Golf – Male MVP: AJ Armstrong
Female MVP: Logan McPherson
Boys Curling MVP – Adam L’Hirondelle
Girls Curling MVP – Shae Sinclair
Mixed Curling MVP – Tia Wagar
Curling Outstanding Contribution – Shae Sinclair
Jr. Girls Basketball MVP – Rachel Ste. Croix
Jr. Girls Basketball Outstanding Contribution – Whitney Williamson and Kali McCormick
Sr. Girls Basketball MVP – Payton Dolyny and Trinity Richards
Jr. Boys Basketball MVP – Ziigwan Smith
Sr. Boys Basketball MVP – Parker Booth
Sr. Boys Basketball Sportsmanship Award – Riley Windigo
Presented by Tyson Grinsell and Ian Jodoin
Jr. Girls Volleyball MVP – Peyton Jourdain
Jr. Girls Volleyball Most Improved – Lia Lowes
Presented by Terry McMahon and Mitch Perreault
Sr. Girls Volleyball MVP – Payton Dolyny
Sr. Girls Volleyball PHD Award – Serena Cousineau
Jr. Boys Volleyball MVP – Tarran Enge
Presented by Darren Strickland
Sr. Boys Volleyball MVP – Ryder Brown
Sr. Boys Volleyball Outstanding Contribution – Austin Mosbeck and Aiden Jean
Nordic Skiing MVP – Julia Guertin
Nordic Skiing Most Improved – Yahia Elkheir
Presented by Julia Guertin
Boys Soccer MVP – Bo Gartzke and Evan Kabel
Boys Soccer Outstanding Contribution – Aiden Jean and Austin Mosbeck
Girls Soccer MVP – Payton Dolyny
Girls Soccer Outstanding Contribution – Piper Lidkea
Swimming MVP – Madison LeBlanc
Swimming Most Improved – Erin Tolley (left)
Presented by Tracy Robb
Badminton Sr. MVP – Parker Booth and Ben Huziak
Badminton Jr. MVP – Liam Stafford, Hunter Jean
Badminton Most Improved – Brooklyn Machura
Cheerleading Most Dedicated – Tatum Martin
Cross Country Running – Miranda Wilson and Rex Tolton
Track and Field – MVP Miranda Wilson and Hunter McLean
Track and Field – Most Dedicated: Rachel Ste. Croix and Dalton Green
Presented by Ellie Petsnick and John Dutton
Grade 12 Male Academic and Athletic Achievement – Ben Huziak
Grade 12 Female Academic and Athletic Achievement – Piper Lidkea
Sportsmanship and Perseverance Award – Julia Guertin
Heart and Soul Award – Sophia Black, Kenzie Hammond, Emma Bodnarchuk, Jayna Walter, Keirsten Ducharme, Angelina Spuzak
Female Rookie of the Year – Bella Fry
Male Rookie of the Year – Hunter Jean
Male Athlete of the Year – Ben Huziak
Female Athlete of the Year – Payton Dolyny
Letterman Awards: Ben Huziak, Aiden Jean, Austin Mosbeck, Julia Guertin, Piper Lidkea, Parker Booth, Seamus Barkley
OFSAA Character Athlete Award – Ben Huziak