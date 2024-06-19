 

Muskie Athletic Award winners

19 June 2024

Golf – Male MVP: AJ Armstrong

Female MVP: Logan McPherson

Boys Curling MVP – Adam L’Hirondelle

Girls Curling MVP – Shae Sinclair

Mixed Curling MVP –  Tia Wagar

Curling Outstanding Contribution – Shae Sinclair

Jr. Girls Basketball MVP – Rachel Ste. Croix

Jr. Girls Basketball Outstanding Contribution – Whitney Williamson and Kali McCormick

Sr. Girls Basketball MVP – Payton Dolyny and Trinity Richards

Jr. Boys Basketball MVP – Ziigwan Smith

Sr. Boys Basketball MVP – Parker Booth

Sr. Boys Basketball Sportsmanship Award – Riley Windigo

Presented by Tyson Grinsell and Ian Jodoin

Jr. Girls Volleyball MVP – Peyton Jourdain

Jr. Girls Volleyball Most Improved – Lia Lowes 

Presented by Terry McMahon and Mitch Perreault

Sr. Girls Volleyball MVP – Payton Dolyny

Sr. Girls Volleyball PHD Award – Serena Cousineau

Jr. Boys Volleyball MVP – Tarran Enge

Presented by Darren Strickland

Sr. Boys Volleyball MVP – Ryder Brown

Sr. Boys Volleyball Outstanding Contribution – Austin Mosbeck and Aiden Jean

Nordic Skiing MVP – Julia Guertin

Nordic Skiing Most Improved – Yahia Elkheir

Presented by Julia Guertin

Boys Soccer MVP – Bo Gartzke and Evan Kabel 

Boys Soccer Outstanding Contribution – Aiden Jean and Austin Mosbeck 

Girls Soccer MVP – Payton Dolyny

Girls Soccer Outstanding Contribution – Piper Lidkea

Swimming MVP – Madison LeBlanc

Swimming Most Improved – Erin Tolley (left)

Presented by Tracy Robb

Badminton Sr. MVP – Parker Booth and Ben Huziak

Badminton Jr. MVP – Liam Stafford, Hunter Jean

Badminton Most Improved – Brooklyn Machura 

Cheerleading Most Dedicated – Tatum Martin

Cross Country Running – Miranda Wilson and Rex Tolton

Track and Field – MVP Miranda Wilson and Hunter McLean

Track and Field – Most Dedicated: Rachel Ste. Croix and Dalton Green

Presented by Ellie Petsnick and John Dutton

Grade 12 Male Academic and Athletic Achievement – Ben Huziak

Grade 12 Female Academic and Athletic Achievement – Piper Lidkea

Sportsmanship and Perseverance Award – Julia Guertin

Heart and Soul Award – Sophia Black, Kenzie Hammond, Emma Bodnarchuk, Jayna Walter, Keirsten Ducharme, Angelina Spuzak

Female Rookie of the Year – Bella Fry

Male Rookie of the Year – Hunter Jean

Male Athlete of the Year – Ben Huziak

Female Athlete of the Year – Payton Dolyny

Letterman Awards: Ben Huziak, Aiden Jean, Austin Mosbeck, Julia Guertin, Piper Lidkea, Parker Booth, Seamus Barkley

OFSAA Character Athlete Award – Ben Huziak

Left, Payton Dolyny was named Female Athlete of the Year. She was also awarded the MVP for Sr Girls Basketball, Volleyball, and Soccer. Ben Huziak was named male Athlete of the year, in addition to the Grade 12 Male Academic and Athletic Achievement Award, Letterman Award, MVP in Sr Badminton and the prestigious OFSAA Character Athlete Award.
Rookies of the Year Hunter Jean and Bella Fry show off their trophies.
Yahia Elkheir was presewnted with the Most Improved Award for Nordic Skiing, by teammate Julia Guertin. Guertin was also named MVP for the sport.
The Most Improved Award for Swimming was given to Erin Tolley (left). Madison LeBlanc was named MVP in the sport. Both awards were presented by Tracy Robb, centre.
Tarran Enge was named Jr. Boys Volleyball MVP. His award was presented by Darren Strickland
Peyton Jourdain was named Jr. Girls Volleyball MVP, with her award presented by Mitch Perreault and Terry McMahon.
The Fort Frances High School Athletic Awards were held last week, honouring the best and brightest Muskie athletes from multiple sports. – Allan Bradbury photos

