Mother Nature and the Emo Speedway give crowd a double feature during the evening of racing

A dirt track always tests its drivers throughout the evening because every lap is different than the last. As each car goes down the track and works in the racing surface the drivers have to keep their eyes peeled for that perfect race lane as it moves around, or keeping a look out for unexpected ruts and bumps that could cause them trouble. Well this weekend the Emo Speedway wasn’t the only one keeping the drivers on their toes, as Mother Nature had a little surprise in store…an intermission rain break! A little bit of rain (nothing more than a short drizzle) is okay for a dirt track, as moisture typically creates traction. So despite the rain, and the extended intermission, the field of drivers were able to take to the track for their feature races.

The Emo Street Stocks were the first to take to the track Saturday evening with two action-packed heats, in the first The Flyin’ Finn, #24 Andrew Piilo proved he would be a force to be reckoned with, racing from last place to claim the heat win, while in the second in heat perennial front runner #54X A.J. Kellar was unable to finish, leaving the win in the hands of the #38 Steve Bruyere. In the feature race Piilo had no easy task to win having to start from the 5th position but was able to work his way to the front by the end of the race. Meanwhile the #54 of Dean Kellar was able to score his 5th top 5, and 7th out of 7 top ten finishes of the season, and with an absent #55 Tylar Wilson, was able to take over the championship lead.

Top 3 1) #24 Andrew Piilo 2) #86 Kevin Desserre 3) #38 Steve Bruyere

In the WISSOTA Midwest Modified heat #3H Keelan Hall was able to hold off all challengers from the pole position to win the heat race but #99 Glen Strachan and #14C Cody Ossachuk did their best to catch him by gaining spots three and five respectively. In the feature race Strachan was able to continue the trend and win the race from the pole with Hall running 2nd as well. Farther back in the pack the sudden change in track condition meant that passing was tough with the biggest mover of the race only gaining one position. With a look to the championship battle, #3X Jesse Thompson was able to score his 3rd top five and 7th out of seven top 10 finish of the season, and claim the points lead by only nine points.

Top 3 1) #99 Glen Strachan 2) #3H Keelan Hall 3) #3X Jesse Thompson

As the WISSOTA Modifieds took to the track, perennial front runners the #4JR of Cameron Brown and the #99 of Brody Strachan were able to use their front row starting positions to hold off the field and win their respective heats. Meanwhile the #44 of Tyler Brown proved he has a fast machine as the biggest mover in either heat race, gaining three spots to finish 2nd. In the feature race, there were new names fighting their way to the front of the field led by the #12P of Brandon Pelepetz who raced his way through the entire field from 9th position to his first feature win of the season. Following closely in his footsteps were the #12 of Tony Caissie and the #44 of Tyler Brown who both gained five positions. Farther back in the pack, passing was still abound with the #15R of Raice Westover and the #6 Gary Wilson both gaining four spots to finish 7th and 8th respectively.

Top 3 1) #12P Brandon Pelepetz 2) #12 Tony Caissie 3) #44 Tyler Brown

The Borderland Racing Association would like to say thank you to this week’s sponsors Green’s Brandsource and West End Motors as well as all of the other sponsors who help keep all of the facilities around the track open and functioning. The Borderland Racing Association would like to also say thank you to all of the fans for cheering for your favourite drivers each and every week. Finally, thank you to all the volunteers for their hard work all week long to make sure the track is prepared for the weekend of exciting racing action. The action continues this Saturday July 22nd with hot laps at 7 p.m. and racing starting at 7:30 p.m. See YOU at the races!