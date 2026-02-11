Molly Carlson at the 2026 winter games as content creator

A professional diver with ties to the region is at the 2026 Winter olympics, though she’s not competing.

Molly Carlson, a 2024 World Aquatics High Diving World Cup gold medalist, Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series competitor and content creator, is attending the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter olympics, not as a competitor but as part of the NBCUniversal Creator Collection program. According to the program’s website, NBCUniversal, in partnership with YouTube, Meta and TikTok, will work with 25 content creators to “tell the stories of the Games through their eyes with unrivaled on-the-ground access in Milan and Cortina.”

In addition to her diving career, Carlson also started the global #BraveGang mental health advocacy movement and was named to Forbes’ 30 under 30 list of “brightest young entrepreneurs” for 2026 for her work as an athlete, creator and mental health advocate.

Carlson will proudly represent Canada at the Milano Cortina Olympic Games in a professional creator role, and said she’s grateful that this opportunity also allows her to experience the Olympic Games as a fan, showing up with a full Canadian heart as part of the TikTok portion of the initiative.

“As an athlete myself, I know what it means to feel supported,” Carlson said.

“This is an absolute dream come true for me. Being in Milano Cortina gives me the chance to help tell Olympic stories, the heart of the Games. Cheering on athletes, from all corners of the world, many to whom are my friends, is something I take a lot of pride in.”

