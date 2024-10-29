Minor hockey house league games begin after delay

After a two-week delay, house league games in the Fort Frances Minor Hockey Association (FFMHA) began this week.

On October 17 FFMHA posted on their Facebook page that house league games would be cancelled and converted to practice times until further notice.

“We regret to inform you that all House League hockey games for FFMHA will be canceled until further notice, effective immediately. Currently scheduled game ice will be converted to practice ice. This decision comes as a result of our ongoing challenges in meeting team rostering requirements.”

A previous, now deleted post, included as a screenshot in the comments on FFMHA’s post indicated that “rostering requirements” included uncertified coaches who could not be on the ice with players.

A volunteer with knowledge of the situation but not speaking on behalf of FFMHA said that coaches require current police background checks and proper coaching certifications.

The deleted post said that the leagues Hockey Canada insurance would not be in force if they did not follow their guidelines and games could not be played.

On Saturday Oct. 26 the association posted its schedule for this week with games for U9, U11, U13, U15, and U18 age groups across the schedule.