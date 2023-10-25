Meet the Lakers’ new Muskie recruits

You’ve cheered them on as Muskies, now root for them as Lakers! Three Muskie Alumni have launched their ‘Junior A’ career for the 2023-24 season with the hometown crowd and familiar terrain of the Lakers. The team will be home this weekend, for games on October 27, 28. For more information on times and tickets, visit fortfranceslakers.com.
Evan Kabel
Hometown: Fort Frances
Last Team: Fort Frances Muskies
Age;17
Jersey: 18
Position: Defense
One word to describe your game: smooth
Favourite athlete: Connor McDavid
Other Hobbies: Golf
Goals in hockey: To play college hockey
pre-game meal: Spaghetti
Favourite TV show or movie: Breaking Bad
Favourite thing about playing in Fort Frances:
I get to be at home
Teagan Wrolstad
Hometown: Fort Frances
Last Team: Fort Frances Muskies
Age:17
Jersey: 23
Position: Left wing
One word to describe your game: creative
Favourite athlete: Nikita Kucherov
Other Hobbies: Golf and football
Goals in hockey: To win “The Bill” (Bill Salonen Cup)
pre-game meal: Chicken and rice
Favourite TV show or movie: Money Heist
Favourite thing about playing in Fort Frances:
The fans who support us at the rink
Noah McPherson
Hometown: Fort Frances
Last Team: Fort Frances Muskies
Age:18
Jersey: 26
Position: Right wing
One word to describe your game: fast
Favourite athlete: Connor McDavid
Other Hobbies: Golfing and fishing
Goals in hockey: To win The Bill Salonen Cup
pre-game meal: Chicken alfredo
Favourite TV show or movie: Moneyball
Favourite thing about playing in Fort Frances:
The community