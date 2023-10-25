Meet the Lakers’ new Muskie recruits

You’ve cheered them on as Muskies, now root for them as Lakers! Three Muskie Alumni have launched their ‘Junior A’ career for the 2023-24 season with the hometown crowd and familiar terrain of the Lakers. The team will be home this weekend, for games on October 27, 28. For more information on times and tickets, visit fortfranceslakers.com.

Evan Kabel Hometown: Fort Frances Last Team: Fort Frances Muskies Age;17 Jersey: 18 Position: Defense One word to describe your game: smooth Favourite athlete: Connor McDavid Other Hobbies: Golf Goals in hockey: To play college hockey pre-game meal: Spaghetti Favourite TV show or movie: Breaking Bad Favourite thing about playing in Fort Frances: I get to be at home Teagan Wrolstad Hometown: Fort Frances Last Team: Fort Frances Muskies Age:17 Jersey: 23 Position: Left wing One word to describe your game: creative Favourite athlete: Nikita Kucherov Other Hobbies: Golf and football Goals in hockey: To win “The Bill” (Bill Salonen Cup) pre-game meal: Chicken and rice Favourite TV show or movie: Money Heist Favourite thing about playing in Fort Frances: The fans who support us at the rink Noah McPherson Hometown: Fort Frances Last Team: Fort Frances Muskies Age:18 Jersey: 26 Position: Right wing One word to describe your game: fast Favourite athlete: Connor McDavid Other Hobbies: Golfing and fishing Goals in hockey: To win The Bill Salonen Cup pre-game meal: Chicken alfredo Favourite TV show or movie: Moneyball Favourite thing about playing in Fort Frances: The community