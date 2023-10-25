 

Meet the Lakers’ new Muskie recruits

25 October 2023

You’ve cheered them on as Muskies, now root for them as Lakers! Three Muskie Alumni have launched their ‘Junior A’ career for the 2023-24 season with the hometown crowd and familiar terrain of the Lakers. The team will be home this weekend, for games on October 27, 28. For more information on times and tickets, visit fortfranceslakers.com.

Evan Kabel

Hometown: Fort Frances

Last Team: Fort Frances Muskies

Age;17

Jersey: 18

Position: Defense

One word to describe your game: smooth

Favourite athlete: Connor McDavid

Other Hobbies: Golf

Goals in hockey: To play college hockey

pre-game meal: Spaghetti

Favourite TV show or movie: Breaking Bad

Favourite thing about playing in Fort Frances:

I get to be at home

Teagan Wrolstad

Hometown: Fort Frances

Last Team: Fort Frances Muskies

Age:17

Jersey: 23

Position: Left wing

One word to describe your game: creative

Favourite athlete: Nikita Kucherov

Other Hobbies: Golf and football

Goals in hockey: To win “The Bill” (Bill Salonen Cup)

pre-game meal: Chicken and rice

Favourite TV show or movie: Money Heist

Favourite thing about playing in Fort Frances:

The fans who support us at the rink

Noah McPherson

Hometown: Fort Frances

Last Team: Fort Frances Muskies

Age:18

Jersey: 26

Position: Right wing

One word to describe your game: fast

Favourite athlete: Connor McDavid

Other Hobbies: Golfing and fishing

Goals in hockey: To win The Bill Salonen Cup

pre-game meal: Chicken alfredo

Favourite TV show or movie: Moneyball

Favourite thing about playing in Fort Frances:

The community

