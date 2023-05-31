McBride and Ballan capture third Emo Walleye Classic title

Last year, Doug McBride and Steve Ballan came up just short in the 2022 Emo Walleye Classic. They were less than a pound shy of the title.

If Bill Godin’s demeanour was any indication of last year’s runners-up’s fate for this year, things didn’t bode well for them. As McBride and Ballan tossed trinkets to the crowd, Godin sat reclined in the hot seat, sipping his Bud Light like he owned the place.

And as a four-time champion and perennial top finisher, who could blame him? He and Greg Swire finished third last year, and were eyeing a redemptive victory.

But McBride and Ballan had other ideas. They needed 9.6 lbs to win. They finished the day with 10.91, securing their third Walleye Classic victory with a two-day total of 23.19 lbs.

“[Godin and Swire] fished right beside us, and at 3:01, they caught their biggest walleye and then we knew it was gonna be really close,” said McBride. “And it was.”

He and Ballan only caught six fish on day two. The first two walleye were their biggest ones. McBride said they struggled to get their smaller fish, but eventually did. Their fourth keeper didn’t come until 2 p.m.

“We were sweating,” said McBride.

He said all the small things were in their favour. McBride said the weather, fishing, and equipment were all helpful.

“Emo tournament has been good to us,” said Ballan. “It feels great.”

They went upstream both days, and the fish were sitting in about 20 feet.

McBride and Ballan are part of a small crew dubbed “Iron Men” who have fished the Emo Walleye Classic every year since its inception.

2023 Emo Walleye Classic Standings

Pos Team Day 1 Day 2 Total Captain Partner 1 1 12.28 10.91 23.19 Doug McBride Steve Ballan 2 2 10.32 11.56 21.88 Bill Godin Greg Swire 3 32 8.33 10.41 18.74 Mike Maxton Javyn Maxton 4 13 6.02 12.39 18.41 Frank Grunewald Frank McWhinnie 5 3 8.81 9.03 17.84 Jim Steele Jessica Steele 6 9 4.19 12.73 16.92 Ted Heyens Kelvin Caul 7 30 4.37 11.03 15.40 Cody Drennan Ross Steele 8 14 6.53 8.44 14.97 Callum McCormick Zander McCormick 9 15 9.80 4.96 14.76 Keith Wilson Brian Wayash Sr. 10 16 5.19 9.04 14.23 Riley Caul Brandon Marr 11 4 11.36 2.50 13.86 Les Morrison Oliver Gibbons 12 12 7.24 5.79 13.03 Grant Swire Leroy Wilson 13 18 6.48 6.43 12.91 Jeannie Sheppard Jason Smith 14 11 6.61 5.59 12.20 Ed Carlson Jason McQuaker 15 23 8.02 4.03 12.05 Daniel Laevens Daniel Laevens Jr. 16 25 6.32 5.39 11.71 Hannah Fritsch-Mills Patrick Mills 17 22 6.31 4.98 11.29 Darwin Thompson Jesse Thompson 18 33 4.88 6.38 11.26 Mike Redford Tony Flatt 19 17 5.01 6.06 11.07 Travis Rob Mike Gagnon 20 6 3.89 5.85 9.74 Aaron Bisson Tony Bisson 21 28 3.84 5.32 9.16 Travis Wood Erin Wood 22 20 4.45 4.36 8.81 Maverick Smith Jaiden Van Dulmen 23 5 3.92 4.61 8.53 Jon Barker TJ Barker 24 24 3.54 4.18 7.72 Carter Robinson Ryan Redford 25 7 3.16 4.40 7.56 Jaxon Calder Steve Halvorsen 26 19 0.60 6.14 6.74 Payne Hunter Shawn Brown 27 34 1.41 5.29 6.70 Dylan Tessier Eli Chambers 28 35 3.70 2.99 6.69 Edward Cabral Maddie Redford 29 10 3.91 2.45 6.36 Terry Wilson John Spuzak 30 26 1.13 5.16 6.29 Dale Hartlin Kyla Hartlin 31 8 2.25 3.35 5.60 Dennis Smith Terry Allan 32 21 1.06 3.56 4.62 Tim Nordin Karsyn Anderson 33 29 2.97 1.28 4.25 Roy Morrison Dax Kasper