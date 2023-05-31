McBride and Ballan capture third Emo Walleye Classic title

Last year, Doug McBride and Steve Ballan came up just short in the 2022 Emo Walleye Classic. They were less than a pound shy of the title.
If Bill Godin’s demeanour was any indication of last year’s runners-up’s fate for this year, things didn’t bode well for them. As McBride and Ballan tossed trinkets to the crowd, Godin sat reclined in the hot seat, sipping his Bud Light like he owned the place.
And as a four-time champion and perennial top finisher, who could blame him? He and Greg Swire finished third last year, and were eyeing a redemptive victory.
But McBride and Ballan had other ideas. They needed 9.6 lbs to win. They finished the day with 10.91, securing their third Walleye Classic victory with a two-day total of 23.19 lbs.
“[Godin and Swire] fished right beside us, and at 3:01, they caught their biggest walleye and then we knew it was gonna be really close,” said McBride. “And it was.”
He and Ballan only caught six fish on day two. The first two walleye were their biggest ones. McBride said they struggled to get their smaller fish, but eventually did. Their fourth keeper didn’t come until 2 p.m.
“We were sweating,” said McBride.
He said all the small things were in their favour. McBride said the weather, fishing, and equipment were all helpful.
“Emo tournament has been good to us,” said Ballan. “It feels great.”
They went upstream both days, and the fish were sitting in about 20 feet.
McBride and Ballan are part of a small crew dubbed “Iron Men” who have fished the Emo Walleye Classic every year since its inception.
2023 Emo Walleye Classic Standings
|Pos
|Team
|Day 1
|Day 2
|Total
|Captain
|Partner
|1
|1
|12.28
|10.91
|23.19
|Doug McBride
|Steve Ballan
|2
|2
|10.32
|11.56
|21.88
|Bill Godin
|Greg Swire
|3
|32
|8.33
|10.41
|18.74
|Mike Maxton
|Javyn Maxton
|4
|13
|6.02
|12.39
|18.41
|Frank Grunewald
|Frank McWhinnie
|5
|3
|8.81
|9.03
|17.84
|Jim Steele
|Jessica Steele
|6
|9
|4.19
|12.73
|16.92
|Ted Heyens
|Kelvin Caul
|7
|30
|4.37
|11.03
|15.40
|Cody Drennan
|Ross Steele
|8
|14
|6.53
|8.44
|14.97
|Callum McCormick
|Zander McCormick
|9
|15
|9.80
|4.96
|14.76
|Keith Wilson
|Brian Wayash Sr.
|10
|16
|5.19
|9.04
|14.23
|Riley Caul
|Brandon Marr
|11
|4
|11.36
|2.50
|13.86
|Les Morrison
|Oliver Gibbons
|12
|12
|7.24
|5.79
|13.03
|Grant Swire
|Leroy Wilson
|13
|18
|6.48
|6.43
|12.91
|Jeannie Sheppard
|Jason Smith
|14
|11
|6.61
|5.59
|12.20
|Ed Carlson
|Jason McQuaker
|15
|23
|8.02
|4.03
|12.05
|Daniel Laevens
|Daniel Laevens Jr.
|16
|25
|6.32
|5.39
|11.71
|Hannah Fritsch-Mills
|Patrick Mills
|17
|22
|6.31
|4.98
|11.29
|Darwin Thompson
|Jesse Thompson
|18
|33
|4.88
|6.38
|11.26
|Mike Redford
|Tony Flatt
|19
|17
|5.01
|6.06
|11.07
|Travis Rob
|Mike Gagnon
|20
|6
|3.89
|5.85
|9.74
|Aaron Bisson
|Tony Bisson
|21
|28
|3.84
|5.32
|9.16
|Travis Wood
|Erin Wood
|22
|20
|4.45
|4.36
|8.81
|Maverick Smith
|Jaiden Van Dulmen
|23
|5
|3.92
|4.61
|8.53
|Jon Barker
|TJ Barker
|24
|24
|3.54
|4.18
|7.72
|Carter Robinson
|Ryan Redford
|25
|7
|3.16
|4.40
|7.56
|Jaxon Calder
|Steve Halvorsen
|26
|19
|0.60
|6.14
|6.74
|Payne Hunter
|Shawn Brown
|27
|34
|1.41
|5.29
|6.70
|Dylan Tessier
|Eli Chambers
|28
|35
|3.70
|2.99
|6.69
|Edward Cabral
|Maddie Redford
|29
|10
|3.91
|2.45
|6.36
|Terry Wilson
|John Spuzak
|30
|26
|1.13
|5.16
|6.29
|Dale Hartlin
|Kyla Hartlin
|31
|8
|2.25
|3.35
|5.60
|Dennis Smith
|Terry Allan
|32
|21
|1.06
|3.56
|4.62
|Tim Nordin
|Karsyn Anderson
|33
|29
|2.97
|1.28
|4.25
|Roy Morrison
|Dax Kasper